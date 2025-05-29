BRP ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VALCOURT, QC, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO ) (the "Company") held earlier today its annual and special meeting of shareholders in a virtual format. The meeting was broadcast via live webcast and the recording will be available shortly on BRP's website at . At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 23, 2025, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

Against % Élaine Beaudoin 258,493,135 99.63 % 952,828 0.37 % Pierre Beaudoin 242,105,878 93.32 % 17,340,085 6.68 % Joshua Bekenstein 242,166,488 93.34 % 17,279,475 6.66 % José Boisjoli 258,362,681 99.58 % 1,083,281 0.42 % Charles Bombardier 258,469,371 99.62 % 976,591 0.38 % Ernesto M. Hernández 259,150,950 99.89 % 295,013 0.11 % Katherine Kountze 259,174,234 99.90 % 271,730 0.10 % Nicholas Nomicos 259,055,372 99.85 % 390,591 0.15 % Edward Philip 256,483,186 98.86 % 2,962,776 1.14 % Michael Ross 259,036,378 99.84 % 409,585 0.16 % Barbara Samardzich 257,611,248 99.29 % 1,834,715 0.71 % Hildegard Maria

Wortmann (effective as of

July 1st, 2025) 259,412,106 99.99 % 33,858 0.01 %

Changes to the Board Committees

The table below reflects the composition of the Board committees as of May 29th, 2025, except for Ms. Hildegard Maria Wortmann who will join the Audit Committee and the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee effective as of July 1st, 2025.

Directors Audit

Committee Human

Resources and

Compensation

Committee Investment

and Risk

Committee Nominating,

Governance

and Social

Responsibility

Committee Élaine Beaudoin







Pierre Beaudoin

Member

Member Joshua Bekenstein

Member

Member José Boisjoli (Chair)



Member

Charles Bombardier



Member

Katherine Kountze Member





Ernesto M. Hernández Member

Member

Nicholas Nomicos Member

Member

Edward Philip

Chair

Chair Michael Ross Chair





Barbara Samardzich (Lead

independent director)

Member Chair

Hildegard Maria Wortmann

(effective as of July 1st, 2025) Member



Member

To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here .

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.



Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

