BRP ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION
|
Nominee
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Élaine Beaudoin
|
258,493,135
|
99.63 %
|
952,828
|
0.37 %
|
Pierre Beaudoin
|
242,105,878
|
93.32 %
|
17,340,085
|
6.68 %
|
Joshua Bekenstein
|
242,166,488
|
93.34 %
|
17,279,475
|
6.66 %
|
José Boisjoli
|
258,362,681
|
99.58 %
|
1,083,281
|
0.42 %
|
Charles Bombardier
|
258,469,371
|
99.62 %
|
976,591
|
0.38 %
|
Ernesto M. Hernández
|
259,150,950
|
99.89 %
|
295,013
|
0.11 %
|
Katherine Kountze
|
259,174,234
|
99.90 %
|
271,730
|
0.10 %
|
Nicholas Nomicos
|
259,055,372
|
99.85 %
|
390,591
|
0.15 %
|
Edward Philip
|
256,483,186
|
98.86 %
|
2,962,776
|
1.14 %
|
Michael Ross
|
259,036,378
|
99.84 %
|
409,585
|
0.16 %
|
Barbara Samardzich
|
257,611,248
|
99.29 %
|
1,834,715
|
0.71 %
|
Hildegard Maria
|
259,412,106
|
99.99 %
|
33,858
|
0.01 %
Changes to the Board Committees
The table below reflects the composition of the Board committees as of May 29th, 2025, except for Ms. Hildegard Maria Wortmann who will join the Audit Committee and the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee effective as of July 1st, 2025.
|
Directors
|
Audit
|
Human
|
Investment
|
Nominating,
|
Élaine Beaudoin
|
|
|
|
|
Pierre Beaudoin
|
|
Member
|
|
Member
|
Joshua Bekenstein
|
|
Member
|
|
Member
|
José Boisjoli (Chair)
|
|
|
Member
|
|
Charles Bombardier
|
|
|
Member
|
|
Katherine Kountze
|
Member
|
|
|
|
Ernesto M. Hernández
|
Member
|
|
Member
|
|
Nicholas Nomicos
|
Member
|
|
Member
|
|
Edward Philip
|
|
Chair
|
|
Chair
|
Michael Ross
|
Chair
|
|
|
|
Barbara Samardzich (Lead
|
|
Member
|
Chair
|
|
Hildegard Maria Wortmann
|
Member
|
|
|
Member
To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here .
About BRP
BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.
@BRPNews
Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
