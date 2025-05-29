Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BRP ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION


VALCOURT, QC, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO ) (the "Company") held earlier today its annual and special meeting of shareholders in a virtual format. The meeting was broadcast via live webcast and the recording will be available shortly on BRP's website at .

At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 23, 2025, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Nominee

Votes
For

%

Votes
Against

%

Élaine Beaudoin

258,493,135

99.63 %

952,828

0.37 %

Pierre Beaudoin

242,105,878

93.32 %

17,340,085

6.68 %

Joshua Bekenstein

242,166,488

93.34 %

17,279,475

6.66 %

José Boisjoli

258,362,681

99.58 %

1,083,281

0.42 %

Charles Bombardier

258,469,371

99.62 %

976,591

0.38 %

Ernesto M. Hernández

259,150,950

99.89 %

295,013

0.11 %

Katherine Kountze

259,174,234

99.90 %

271,730

0.10 %

Nicholas Nomicos

259,055,372

99.85 %

390,591

0.15 %

Edward Philip

256,483,186

98.86 %

2,962,776

1.14 %

Michael Ross

259,036,378

99.84 %

409,585

0.16 %

Barbara Samardzich

257,611,248

99.29 %

1,834,715

0.71 %

Hildegard Maria
Wortmann (effective as of
July 1st, 2025)

259,412,106

99.99 %

33,858

0.01 %

Changes to the Board Committees

The table below reflects the composition of the Board committees as of May 29th, 2025, except for Ms. Hildegard Maria Wortmann who will join the Audit Committee and the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee effective as of July 1st, 2025.

Directors

Audit
Committee

Human
Resources and
Compensation
Committee

Investment
and Risk
Committee

Nominating,
Governance
and Social
Responsibility
Committee

Élaine Beaudoin



Pierre Beaudoin

Member

Member

Joshua Bekenstein

Member

Member

José Boisjoli (Chair)



Member

Charles Bombardier

Member

Katherine Kountze

Member


Ernesto M. Hernández

Member

Member

Nicholas Nomicos

Member

Member

Edward Philip


Chair

Chair

Michael Ross

Chair


Barbara Samardzich (Lead
independent director)

Member

Chair

Hildegard Maria Wortmann
(effective as of July 1st, 2025)

Member

Member

To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here .

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.


@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

