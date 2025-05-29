Nobelclad Celebrates Expansion Of Its Dunbar Mine In Collaboration With U.S. Navy And Partner Organizations
“The strong partnership we enjoy with the U.S. Navy enabled the successful completion of the first phase of this expansion,” said Antoine Nobili, President of NobelClad.
“We sincerely appreciate the financial and strategic support we are receiving for both phases of the project, which will strengthen NobelClad's role as a key supplier to the Navy and help ensure the fleet's readiness for years to come,” said Chad Toth, General Manager US, Director of Global Operations Excellence of NobelClad.
Located in southwest Pennsylvania, the Dunbar Mine has served as NobelClad's U.S. explosive cladding site for over 50 years. It remains the only facility in the United States with the structural integrity and capacity to support the controlled detonations required by NobelClad's metal cladding process. The surrounding Loyalhanna limestone formation safely absorbs and dissipates the energy from the explosions, enabling NobelClad to meet the demanding production requirements of the Navy and other industrial customers.
NobelClad designs and manufactures innovative clad metal products for a wide range of global industries. Its engineered clad plates are used in equipment deployed across two classes of U.S. Navy submarines, as well as in ships and aircraft carriers.
Construction of Phase One of the Dunbar Mine expansion began in June 2024 and was completed in April 2025. This phase added nearly 600 linear feet of production and transport space. Phase Two, set to begin in the coming weeks, will add an additional 435 linear feet to the facility.
The celebration provided guests with a first-hand look at the expanded mine and included attendance by senior leadership from the U.S. Navy, the Maritime Industrial Base Program and BlueForge Alliance.
About NobelClad
NobelClad is a world leader in explosion welding. With more than half a century of expertise, we are the company with the most global resources and infrastructure committed to clad. We offer bi-metallic solutions for corrosion-resistant industrial processing equipment in oil and gas, chemicals, and transportation. For more information, visit .
About Maritime Industrial Base Program
The Navy's Maritime Industrial Base Program was established to develop, implement, and execute a plan to stabilize, enhance, and grow the maritime industrial base by addressing the wide range of challenges to industrial base capacity, capability, and workforce. For more information, visit .
About BFA
BlueForge Alliance (BFA) is a nonprofit, mission-driven partner accelerating the revitalization of the defense industrial base through non-traditional approaches that deliver speed, access, and scale. BFA is headquartered in Bryan/College Station, Texas. For more information, visit .
Contact
Haley Reiersgord
Marketing and Communications Manager
NobelClad
1.303.604.3931
...
Investor contact:
Geoff High
VP of Investor Relations & Corporate
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment