Central 1 Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) today reported its 2025 first quarter performance reflecting continued strength in its core fee-based revenue streams and a one-time provision associated with the transfer of its Digital Banking business.

“This quarter, we finalized activities to support the transition of the digital banking side of our business, including the transfer of some employees to Intellect Design,” said Sheila Vokey, President & CEO of Central 1.“We are focused on our role to deliver reliable payments through a centralized platform of new APIs, core investments and financial products through our treasury team, and as a connector to critical financial services partners and major banking hosts in Canada. Central 1 remains focused on delivering long-term value through ongoing innovation and operational stability.”

First quarter 2025 compared with the first quarter 2024:



Net loss, inclusive of provision related to digital banking, was $24.0 million, compared with net income of $28.9 million.

Adjusted net income of $1.7 million, compared with $28.9 million.

Net interest income was $17.4 million, compared with $14.5 million.

Net fair value losses were $7.4 million, compared with net fair value gains of $34.5 million.

Return on average equity (ROE)1,2 of (2.3)%, compared with 3.8%. Adjusted ROE1,2 of 0.8%, compared with 3.8%.

Adjusted net income in the current quarter excludes a provision of $35.1 million (pre-tax).

Core Business Performance:

Digital Banking

In January 2025, Central 1 announced the transfer of digital banking operations to Intellect Design Arena Ltd. (Intellect), and the transaction closed February 28, 2025. Also during the quarter, Central 1 recognized a provision of $35.1 million related to the asset transfer and Central 1's obligation to provide on-going access to its digital banking infrastructure to Intellect. Central 1 continues to work with Intellect and our clients to support clients' transition to alternative digital banking providers within a three-to-four-year timeline.

Treasury

Treasury reported net income was $5.4 million for the quarter, reflecting the impact of challenging market conditions, including a broad-based widening of credit spreads and a shift in market sentiment. Widening credit spreads in response to the threat of higher tariffs resulted in unrealized losses on Treasury's fixed income portfolio of $7.4 million. While these external factors influenced performance compared to the $34.6 million reported in the first quarter of the prior year, results were supported by an increase in net interest income, underscoring the strength and resilience of the core business operations.

Payments

Payments reported a net loss of $1.7 million for the quarter, compared to net income of $1.9 million in the same period last year. This loss reflects strategic investments to accelerate long-term growth, including the ongoing development of enhanced payment capabilities for both new and existing clients. As part of this forward-looking approach, non-interest expenses increased by $5.6 million year-over-year. Total revenue remained consistent with the prior year, highlighting a stable foundation as the division positions itself for future expansion.

In February, Central 1 welcomed a new Chief Payments Officer, Barclay Hancock, who draws on his significant experience in payments across business and financial services to lead the business line as we continue to deliver reliable payments services through our centralized, modular platform of APIs. Central 1 continues to add API availability, including API access to our existing connections with all the major banking hosts in Canada - delivering payments transactions and banking host data for clients regardless of the digital banking provider they use.

Central 1's first quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Financial Statements have been filed on Central 1's SEDAR profile at and are also available at .

Notes

1. This is a non-GAAP financial ratio. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the MD&A for more information.

2. When calculating the annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity, the onerous contract provision was treated as a non-recurring item and therefore was not annualized.

About Central 1

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $10.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, Central 1 provides critical payments, treasury and clearing and settlement services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit .

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release and announcement contain historical and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be based on assumptions, uncertainties, and management's best estimates of future events. Central 1 has based the forward-looking statements on current plans, information, data, estimates, expectations, and projections about, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, prospects, strategies and future events, and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on them. These include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial and non-financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals and priorities, including focus on capital and cost management, the economic, market and regulatory review and outlook for the Canadian economy and the provincial economies in which our member credit unions operate , the impacts of external events such as international conflicts, protests, natural disasters or pandemics, as well as statements that contain the words“may,”“will,”“intends” and“anticipates” and other similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Securityholders are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain important assumptions by Central 1 in making forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, competitive conditions, economic conditions and regulatory considerations. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and the timing of such results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include economic risks, regulatory risks (including legislative and regulatory developments), risks and uncertainty from the impact of rising or falling interest rates, international conflicts, natural disasters or pandemics, geopolitical uncertainty, information technology and cyber risks, environmental and social risk (including climate change), digital disruption and innovation, reputation risk, competitive risk, privacy, data and third-party related risks, risks related to business and operations, risks relating to the transition of clients to alternative digital banking providers, and other risks detailed from time to time in Central 1's periodic reports filed with securities regulators. Central 1 is subject to risks associated with evolving U.S. trade and tariff policies, inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, and potential regulatory changes under the current U.S. administration. Shifts in tariff structures or global trade conditions may adversely affect our cost structure and overall operating environment. Given these risks, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Central 1 undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Contacts

Media:

Heather Merry

Senior Manager, Communications

Central 1 Credit Union

T 1.800.661.6813 ext. 2355

E ...

Investors:

Brent Clode

Chief Investment Officer

Central 1 Credit Union

T 905.282.8588 or 1.800.661.6813 ext. 8588

E ...