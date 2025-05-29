Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in June:



Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5 at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 10 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time – Fireside Chat

A live webcast of Kiniksa's presentations will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company's website at . A replay of the events will also be available on Kiniksa's website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating diseases by discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets is based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms and offers the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit .

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor & Media Contact

Jonathan Kirshenbaum

(781) 829-3949

...