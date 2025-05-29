Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Autolus Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-05-29 04:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announces that the Company will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

William Blair 45 th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Management to host investor meetings
Date: June 3, 2025
Location: Chicago, IL

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Presentation
Date and time: June 5, 2025; 3:10pm EDT / 20:10pm BST
Location: New York, NY
Presenter: Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christian Itin

Goldman Sachs 46 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Presentation
Date and time: June 11, 2025; 1:20pm EDT / 18:20 BST
Location: Miami, FL
Presenter: Chief Financial Officer Rob Dolski

A webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the“Events” page in the“Investor Relations & Media” section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has an FDA approved and MHRA licensed product, obe-cel, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Amanda Cray
+1 617-967-0207
...

Olivia Manser
+44 7780 471 568
...


