Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Structure Therapeutics To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences


2025-05-29 04:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, today announced that management will participate in multiple upcoming healthcare conferences in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Date/time: Thursday, June 5 at 8:10 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Date/time: Wednesday, June 11 at 10:40 a.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL

The live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible from the company's website at and a replay will be available for 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, Structure Therapeutics has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit .

Investors:
Danielle Keatley
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
...

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com


