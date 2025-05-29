Mondelēz International Expands Sustainable Futures Portfolio Aiming To Accelerate Scalable Climate And Community Initiatives



New investments span regenerative agriculture, inclusive financing, and circular packaging ambitions through innovative technology.

Investments reflect the company's three-pronged approach across direct investments, fund investments, and technical assistance to help support bold initiatives. Sustainable Futures focus on circularity, community, and climate aligns with company's Vision 2030 Sustainability strategy and aims to help people and the planet thrive.



CHICAGO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced a new wave of impact-first investments from its Sustainable Futures Impact Investment platform, aiming to further advance scalable, high-impact solutions at the nexus of climate, community, and circularity. These efforts reflect the company's sharpened focus on catalyzing innovation aligned with its Snacking Made Right sustainability strategy and Vision 2030 ambitions.

The company continues to employ a three-pronged investment approach: direct investments, fund investments, and technical assistance, all designed to help scale promising solutions that we believe can generate measurable impact.

Direct Investments

New additions to the Sustainable Futures portfolio include:



eAgronom, an ag-tech company supporting the transition to regenerative agriculture by helping farmers improve soil health, reduce carbon emissions and enhance financial resilience through sustainable practices. With over 1 million hectares already under more sustainable farming practice through its support, eAgronom's platform provides a broad set of capabilities covering on-the-ground assistance, technology and financial access, while helping to strengthen farmers' ability to adapt to climate-related challenges.

ZIRO, a fintech startup aiming to provide small merchants with affordable inventory financing, helping them to increase sales, better maintain consistent stock levels, and build financial stability. With a projected reach of approximately 100,000 small merchants over the next three years, Ziro is working to help level the playing field by helping small businesses have the financial tools they require to grow more sustainably. Pack2Earth, an advanced materials company supporting the company in its ambition to replace approximately 60,000 metric tons of plastic packaging with its home compostable material by 2028. Pack2Earth's bio-based materials aim to offer more sustainable alternatives to single-used plastics, including flexible plastics.



Fund Investments

Mondelēz International continues to support impact funds that align with the company's goal to catalyze positive change at scale and across geographies:



The company is part of an established coalition of global corporations and development finance institutions that supported the launch of Circulate Capital's Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Ocean Fund in May 2023, underscoring a shared goal to back local innovators tackling plastic waste across Latin America through scalable, impactful solutions. In 2024, Mondelēz International's investment in Circulate Capital Ocean Fund helped contribute to circulating or avoiding over 7,600 tonnes of plastic, reducing more than 10,700 tonnes of GHG emissions, and creating over 34,900 tonnes in recycling infrastructure capacity across South East Asia and India.

Technical Assistance

MDLZ also provides capacity-building support to early-stage ventures with Sustainable Futures investments aiming to validate their novel technologies through larger-scale pilots and rigorous scientific approaches. With SAM-DIMENSION GmbH the company built out a multi-year pilot that demonstrated the value of the innovative technology in a real large-scale situation and follows clear protocols and methods that help to quantify the positive impact.

"Sustainability is embedded as the fourth strategic pillar of Mondelēz International's growth strategy," said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Chief Impact & Sustainability Officer. "These Sustainable Futures investments are part of our company's investments in new, scalable solutions that we believe can help address key challenges and in turn help create long-term business resilience while contributing to a thriving future for people and planet."

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ .