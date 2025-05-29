Terns Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 11:05 a.m ET
Location: New York City

Goldman Sachs 46 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Monday, June 9, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET
Location: Miami

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns' website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns' pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: .

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Kaytee Bock Zafereo
...

Media
Jenna Urban
CG Life
...


