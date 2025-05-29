Terns Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming June Investor Conferences
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 11:05 a.m ET
Location: New York City
Goldman Sachs 46 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Monday, June 9, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET
Location: Miami
Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns' website for at least 30 days following the presentations.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns' pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: .
Contacts for Terns
Investors
Kaytee Bock Zafereo
...
Media
Jenna Urban
CG Life
...
