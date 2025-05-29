Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Annexon Biosciences To Present At The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference


2025-05-29 04:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today announced that Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 8:10 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the 'Events & Presentations' section on the Investors page at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon
Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is developing therapeutics that stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation as first-in-kind treatments for millions of people living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain and eye. Our novel scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of classical complement's potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss. By targeting C1q, our immunotherapies are designed to stop this neuroinflammatory cascade in disease before it starts. Our pipeline spans three diverse therapeutic areas – autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases – and includes targeted investigational drug candidates designed to address the unmet needs of over 8 million people worldwide. Annexon's mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com .

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
...

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
949-903-4750
...


