Annexon Biosciences To Present At The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the 'Events & Presentations' section on the Investors page at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.
About Annexon
Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is developing therapeutics that stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation as first-in-kind treatments for millions of people living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain and eye. Our novel scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of classical complement's potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss. By targeting C1q, our immunotherapies are designed to stop this neuroinflammatory cascade in disease before it starts. Our pipeline spans three diverse therapeutic areas – autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases – and includes targeted investigational drug candidates designed to address the unmet needs of over 8 million people worldwide. Annexon's mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com .
Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
...
Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
949-903-4750
...
