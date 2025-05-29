Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vaxart To Participate At The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference On June 5, 2025


2025-05-29 04:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant pill vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at or by clicking here . A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

Investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Jefferies representative.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart's development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
...
(646) 871-8481

