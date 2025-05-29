Relay Therapeutics To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences In June
- Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. ET Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 2:40 p.m. ET
The fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics' website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the event.
About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo® platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics' initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit or follow us on Twitter .
Contact:
Pete Rahmer
...
Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com
Legal Disclaimer:
