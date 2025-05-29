Nawal El Solh

Miller Myers

Helen Le

Camwood Capital Group Showcases Strategic Talent Additions Supporting 2025 Growth Initiatives

- Matt Mayfield, Managing Director at Camwood Capital GroupAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Camwood Capital Group (“Camwood”), a private investment firm focused on long-term value creation in high-growth sectors, continues to build on the strategic foundation laid in 2024 with the addition of three key team members: Nawal El Solh as Director of Portfolio Optimization, Miller Myers as Senior Accountant and and Helen Le as Treasury Analyst. Their appointments reflect the firm's commitment to institutional rigor, operational efficiency, and scalable financial systems as it navigates continued growth in 2025.El Solh, who joined the firm in early-2024, brings deep experience in strategic business optimizations. In her role, she oversees portfolio engagement strategies to streamline execution and enhance value creation. Previously with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and SSP Innovations, her leadership continues to drive structural clarity and strategic alignment across Camwood's expanding platform.Myers, appointed in mid-2024, supports Camwood's finance function as Senior Accountant. A seasoned accounting professional, she plays a key role in managing reporting systems, optimizing workflows, and supporting financial oversight across both fund-level and operational entities. Her addition has bolstered the firm's internal control environment and readiness for expanded financial complexity.Helen joined the firm in late-2024 as a Treasury Analyst. In this role, she manages cash flow planning, banking relationships, and treasury operations across Camwood's investment and operating arms. Her analytical focus and hands-on experience in treasury management bolster the firm's financial flexibility and support dynamic capital deployment.“These hires have been foundational to our momentum heading into 2025,” said Matt Mayfield , Managing Director at Camwood Capital Group.“Nawal, Miller, and Helen each bring distinct capabilities that complement our broader vision-ensuring we scale with precision, resilience, and discipline. We're proud of the team we're building and the infrastructure we're putting in place to support our portfolio and investors.”As Camwood Capital Group advances its investment strategy, these team additions underscore the firm's focus on institutional excellence and operational depth to unlock value across its portfolio.To learn more about Camwood Capital Group, visit .

