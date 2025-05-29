Bayou Fox Hooters Joins South Florida Franchise In Giving Back During Bimini Calendar Shoot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Destin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Bayou Fox Hooters recently participated in a memorable trip to Bimini in the Bahamas, contributing to a collaborative effort with a South Florida Hooters franchise to support the local community. Five Bayou Fox Hooters Girls from Destin, Gulf Shores, Mobile, Panama City Beach, and Pensacola took part in the experience as potential Calendar Girls for the upcoming Hooters Calendar.

While the trip was organized by the South Florida franchise, Bayou Fox Hooters was proud to contribute to the initiative and join in on the charitable outreach. Together, the teams made generous donations to two schools on the island, aiming to enhance the educational experience for local children.

"We were honored to be a part of this meaningful effort," said Carly Dockery, Director of Operations for Bayou Fox Hooters. "Being able to visit Bimini and contribute to something that directly supports children, and their future is incredibly fulfilling. It was an unforgettable experience for our girls."

The trip to Bimini served as both a backdrop for the Hooters Calendar photo shoot and an opportunity for the Hooters Girls to connect with the community in a positive way. From delivering supplies to sharing smiles with local students, the experience showcased the heart behind the Hooters brand.

"This trip reminded us that our brand stands for more than fun and food-it stands for friendship, outreach, and using our platform to uplift others," Dockery added.

Back home, Bayou Fox Hooters continues to foster a sense of community with charity events, donations to local schools, and sponsoring kids' sports teams. They are also always on the lookout for individuals who want to join the team and be part of the high-energy, people-focused environment that defines the Hooters experience.

