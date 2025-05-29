Books-A-Million's 24Th Coffee For The Troops Campaign Surpasses 80,000 Bags Donated
"For deployed service members, the comforts of home-like a good cup of coffee-are more than just a luxury. They're a reminder that they're not forgotten," said Amy Palmer, President & CEO of Soldiers' Angels. "Thanks to the ongoing generosity of Books-A-Million and its customers, we're able to deliver that comfort directly into the hands of those serving far from home. The fact that this year's campaign saw the highest number of bags donated since 2022 and reached the highest retail value ever is an incredible testament to the power of community support."
Since its inception, the Coffee for the Troops program has resulted in more than 1 million bags of donated coffee, thanks to the generosity of Books-A-Million customers, associates, and partners like Royal Cup.
"Coffee for the Troops is a powerful example of what happens when booksellers, customers, and partners come together for a cause that truly matters," said Scott Kappler, Executive Vice President of Store Operations at Books-A-Million. "It's about more than coffee-it's about delivering warmth, connection, and appreciation to those who serve."
The Coffee for the Troops campaign is held twice a year in all Books-A-Million stores across the country. To learn more or get involved, visit booksamillion.
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.
ABOUT SOLDIERS' ANGELS
Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the Military, Veterans, and their families. Through a global network of volunteers, the organization supports tens of thousands of Service Members, Veterans, wounded heroes, and Military families annually through various programs, including food assistance, deployed support, and holiday initiatives. Soldiers' Angels currently maintains a presence in multiple states across the country and supports Military communities worldwide. For more information, visit . (Tax ID# 20-0583415, CFC# 25131)
CONTACT
Olivia Anderson McDaniel
Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel
205.909.3563
[email protected]
SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.
