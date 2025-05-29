Century Complete Announces New Homes Now Selling In Dublin, GA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Priced from the low $200s, Pinehurst boasts a lineup of five single- and two-story floor plans with open-concept layouts and desirable included features-all available to buy online 24/7 as part of the Company's pioneering online homebuying process. Homebuyers will also love close proximity to shopping and dining in downtown Dublin or weekends in charming Savannah.

"We're excited to join the vibrant Dublin community with Pinehurst, meeting the local demand for new homes with our exceptional blend of quality craftsmanship and affordability," said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "Opportunities are limited, so we encourage interested buyers to act now to check out available options and find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT PINEHURST | DUBLIN, GA

Now selling from the low $200s



Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,461 to 2,180 square feet

Modern features include granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® fixtures, luxury wood-look plank flooring, white cabinets and more

Close proximity to schools Easy access to I-16 and Highway 441

Location

Greenwood Drive & Pinehurst Drive

Dublin, GA 31021

912.335.3795



MORE ABOUT CHAPPELL'S WALK | DUDLEY, GA

Now selling from the low $200s



Single- and two-story floor plans

4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,684 to 2,104 square feet

Features include white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, and Kohler® fixtures Convenient proximity to Warner Robins and Macon

Location

1062 Field Street

Dudley, GA 31022

912.335.3795

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio in Atlanta.

Georgia Low Country Studio

107 Grand Central Boulevard, Suite 204

Pooler, GA 31322

912.335.3795



THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

