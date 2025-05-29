NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As new Gallup data from the Global Flourishing Stud reveals that 44% of young adults worldwide feel they don't matter to others, The Dorm-a leading mental health treatment program-offers a message of hope. In its 2024 Research Outcomes & Impact Report , clients report a 134% improvement in overall well-being and a 34% increase in peer acceptance and belonging through in-person treatment. These findings affirm the power of a clinical care model that helps young people feel seen, heard, and connected.

"For the first time this year, we are admitting clients to The Dorm who report having deeper connections and relationships with artificial intelligence than human peers," shares John McGeehan, LCSW, Founder and CEO of The Dorm. "One of Google's top trending searches in 2025 was 'how to make friends as an adult'. It's clear that despite being more connected online than ever before, young adults are more isolated in their real-world relationships. What our outcomes show is that the right treatment support and environment can make a positive difference and promote true belonging."

The key takeaway from The Dorm's report is the profound impact of treatment that blends individualized, integrative clinical care with immersive in-person social experiences . A major highlight of the report is The Dorm's first-of-its-kind measurement tool that assesses the effectiveness of various care formats-virtual, in-person, and hybrid-uncovering that clients receiving in-person treatment reported feeling 75% more connected to their therapist. In an era where virtual treatment options are on the rise, The Dorm's findings highlight the enduring power of friendship, peer support, and face-to-face connection in mental health recovery.

The Dorm is a mission-driven mental health treatment organization that has been empowering young adults to build lives of sustained independence since 2009. With locations in New York City and Washington, D.C. , they offer individualized, flexible, and community-centered intensive outpatient care for a clinically diverse population (ages 18–30). Proudly family-owned and operated, The Dorm has redefined how care looks and feels. Today, 87% of their alumni are either gainfully employed or enrolled full-time in school, living their dreams and thriving.

