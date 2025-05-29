Ninepoint Partners Named Exclusive Canadian Capital Formation Partner For WP Global's Lower Middle Market Private Equity Mandates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, today announced a new strategic partnership with WP Global Partners LLC (“WP Global”), a private equity investment firm with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management and a distinguished 20-year track record in the U.S. lower middle market.

Through this partnership, Ninepoint Institutional Partners LP, the institutional division of Ninepoint, has been appointed as the exclusive capital formation partner in Canada for certain WP Global lower middle market private equity strategies, including its flagship COREalpha series. The collaboration aims to provide Canadian institutional investors with access to WP Global's highly curated private equity partnership and co-investment opportunities focused on small and midsize companies across the United States.

Founded in 2005, WP Global's team has collectively invested over $5.7 billion across more than 450 funds and $1.6 billion in 145 portfolio companies. WP Global is known for its rigorous manager selection process, thematic co-investments, and consistent performance across multiple market cycles. The firm's WP COREalpha flagship series targets value creation through a diversified portfolio of private equity partnerships and direct private equity co-investments with a focus on defensible businesses in healthcare, business services, consumer, and specialty manufacturing sectors.

“We are excited to partner with WP Global” said Jalaj Antani, Director, Ninepoint Institutional Partners LP.“We believe WP Global's decades of experience and notable track record in selecting lower middle market private equity investments will be very appealing for Canadian institutional investors.”

“We are thankful for the collaboration with Ninepoint and are excited to partner with Canadian investors to help them scale down into the attractive and expansive U.S. lower middle market.” said J.F. Berry, Senior Managing Partner at WP Global Partners.

WP Global's investment philosophy focuses on sectors with strong growth dynamics and low correlation to public markets, including companies with recurring consistent revenue, defensible business models, and clear value creation levers. Through its mandates, WP seeks to build portfolios with long-term resilience and enhanced return potential.

About Ninepoint Partners

Ninepoint Institutional Partners works with Canadian Pension Plans, Foundations, Endowments, Insurance Companies, Family Offices, and other institutional allocators to deliver objective, comprehensive investment management solutions from around the globe. By collaborating with best-in-class managers, we offer access to unique strategies that optimize risk/return profiles in institutional portfolios.

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit or contact us at 416-362-7172 or 1-888-362-7172 or ... .

About WP Global Partners

Founded in 2005, WP Global Partners LLC is a private equity investment firm with over $3.2 billion in assets under management. WP Global focuses on partnership and co-investment strategies across the U.S. lower middle market and its team has invested in more than 450 funds and 145 companies. The firm operates offices in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and South Walton. WP Global is recognized for its experienced team, disciplined investment process, and long-standing relationships with premier fund managers.

For more information, visit .

Media Inquiries

Kate Sylvester/Liz Shoemaker

Longacre Square Partners

...