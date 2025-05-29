Coinspaid, Finchtrade And Finery Markets Unlocked Real-Time FX Guarantees On Crypto Payments
Joined by FinchTrade, a Swiss-based OTC liquidity provider, the tri-party team re-engineered the crypto payments architecture to enable instant conversions, better execution costs, and fiat-to-stablecoin transactions with zero downtime. The solution is designed to support the €875 million in monthly volume and nearly 855,000 transactions currently handled by CryptoProcessing.
On one side, the payment platform gained access to deep OTC liquidity across 200+ tokens provided by FinchTrade. On the other, Finery Markets delivered the institutional-grade trading layer-featuring aggregated liquidity, 24/7 automated workflows, and built-in circuit breakers for enhanced compliance and risk management.
This integrated structure delivered major efficiency gains for end-clients, including:
Zero volatility risk for merchants
Real-time FX guarantees on crypto payments
24/7 uptime through market volatility
Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder of Finery Markets, stated,“We've combined our expertise to redefine what institutional-grade stablecoin payment infrastructure can look like. We delivered immediate value through optimized execution, aggregated crypto liquidity, and robust risk management. More importantly, with our scalable, API-first architecture, CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid now accesses deep liquidity and new markets in real time.”
Max Krupyshev, CoinsPaid CEO, added, "Merchants worldwide depend on our solution to power seamless payment transactions, whether that would be fiat or stablecoins. Integration with Finery Markets and FinchTrade has significantly improved our platform's performance, reducing payment processing times to under one second and lowering costs through better execution and tiered fees. We've also accelerated the onboarding of new digital assets, completing integrations within 24 hours."
Media enquires:
Nicola Boldrini, Growth Lead
...
Sergey Klinkov
Managing director for brand and strategy, Finery Markets
...
About FinchTrade
FinchTrade specializes in digital asset liquidity and investment tools. It offers technology-driven trading, investment, and custodial solutions in the cryptocurrency sector. FinchTrade has also developed MarketGuard, a plug-and-play AML & KYC solution for Web3 companies.
About Finery Markets
Finery Markets is a leading technology provider of non-custodial crypto ECN and trading SaaS, specifically designed for institutional clients across more than 35 countries.
The company offers the first hybrid, crypto-native ECN technology, enabling trading via an aggregated order book or RFQ. Since its launch in 2019, Finery Markets has expanded its ecosystem, now serving over 150 digital asset clients-including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. Finery Markets enhances capital efficiency, ensures optimal execution, assists in risk management, and simplifies settlement processes. In 2024, Finery Markets was recognized as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition.
Alex Vlasov
Finery Markets
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment