Arrow Real Estate Advisors Secures Acquisition Financing For Kings Auto Mall Shopping Center In Cincinnati, Ohio
Kings Auto Mall Shopping Center features a diverse mix of national and regional tenants across grocery, fitness, healthcare, and discount retail categories. Currently over 90% leased, the center benefits from a stable, long-term tenant base, robust daily traffic, and demand generated by the surrounding retail and auto dealership density.
“This transaction highlights the continued appetite among lenders for well-located, necessity-based retail assets in high-traffic suburban corridors,” said Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrow Real Estate Advisors.“Kings Mall is uniquely positioned in a market that continues to benefit from demographic strength and long-term economic momentum.”
Conveniently located off Interstate 71 in northeastern Cincinnati, the property enjoys excellent visibility and accessibility via both highway and arterial routes. The broader Deerfield Township and Mason submarkets have seen sustained residential growth and remain attractive to both retailers and real estate investors seeking durable suburban opportunities.
Arrow delivered a non-recourse financing solution that not only meets near-term objectives but also preserves optionality for future growth and repositioning.
About Arrow Real Estate Advisors
Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes-including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses-Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners.
Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit .
Sarah S. Berman
The Berman Group, Inc.
+1 212-450-7300
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment