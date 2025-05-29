THAI MUAY THAI ICON BUAKAW TO MAKE APPEARANCE AT 88RISING's HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FESTIVAL LA

Legendary Muay Thai fighter Baukaw has announced a special appearance at the annual Head in the Clouds festival in Los Angeles this weekend.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As AAPI month comes to a close, legendary Muay Thai fighter Baukaw has announced a special appearance at the annual Head in the Clouds festival in Los Angeles this weekend. Fans will have an opportunity to meet Buakaw in person and take photos with him at this unique event melding music and culture. Presented by the Asian American powerhouse 88rising, the festival will take place over the weekend of May 31st and June 1st at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena.Bringing the world-famous art of Muay Thai and Thai culture to LA is something important to Buakaw, symbolizing national pride and Thai identity-an enduring tradition passed down through generations. With the meet and greet sold out within minutes, fans will still have the opportunity to see him appear on stage for a surprise appearance during a performance celebrating his Thai heritage and keeping the tradition alive within the music community.Buakaw said in a statement,“I'm thrilled to come to Head in the Clouds LA to represent Thai culture and bring Muay Thai to the world. While there, I look forward to greeting fans of the sport and meeting new ones!” His hope is to learn more about the music culture at Head in the Clouds, aiming to bring the depth of knowledge and cultural significance behind Muay Thai to new audiences.With recent immigration changes happening in the US, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working closely with The Sports Authority of Thailand to facilitate the issuance of appropriate visas, including a 90-day education visa and longer 180-day stays for Muay Thai training. The importance of keeping cultural heritage alive is more important now than ever, and Buakaw is aiming to use his platform to share Thai culture in a collaborative way, encouraging attendees to look past the sport.Additionally, efforts are being made to ensure that Muay Thai gyms around the globe-continue to embody the discipline, values, and technical excellence rooted in tradition. This is how Muay Thai was originally taught and how it continues to be celebrated.ABOUT BUAKAWBuakaw Banchamek is one of Thailand's most iconic and internationally recognized Muay Thai fighters. Born Sombat Banchamek in Surin Province, Thailand, he began training in Muay Thai at the age of 8 and quickly rose through the ranks to become a two-time K-1 World MAX Champion, earning global acclaim for his explosive style, lightning-fast kicks, and unparalleled ring presence.Over the past two decades, Buakaw has become a symbol of Thai fighting spirit and discipline. His fighting career spans over 250 professional bouts, with victories in prestigious events such as K-1 World MAX (2004, 2006), Thai Fight, and Kunlun Fight. Known for combining traditional Muay Thai techniques with a modern fighting flair, Buakaw has captivated fans across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.Beyond the ring, Buakaw has transformed into a true global brand. He has starred in films, appeared in international commercials, and headlined campaigns for global companies such as YOKKAO, Toyota, and Singha. His social media presence exceeds several million followers, making him one of the most followed athletes in Southeast Asia.In 2012, Buakaw founded Banchamek Gym to train a new generation of fighters, promote Thai martial arts, and give back to his community. His gym has become a pilgrimage site for Muay Thai practitioners from around the world, combining physical training with cultural immersion.Today, Buakaw stands not only as a legendary fighter, but also as a cultural ambassador for Thailand. Whether representing Thai soft power initiatives, collaborating with entertainment brands, or launching nationwide campaigns, Buakaw continues to inspire with his story, resilience, and authenticitySOCIALSInstagram 1.5M |Facebook 5.5M | YouTube 1.8MMEDIA CONTACTSAngela Mach, Platform PR - ...Jennifer Curran, Platform PR - ...

