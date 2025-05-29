Future-Ready HR: Agenda Details Released For Mclean & Company's Signature 2025 Conference

Signature 2025 Agenda Overview: What to Expect

Signature 2025 will bring together a global community of HR and business leaders for three days of actionable insights, peer connection, and immersive learning centered on the theme "Human Centric. Future Ready." The agenda features keynote presentations from trailblazers redefining leadership and innovation, alongside a rich mix of session formats – including peer roundtables, working sessions, lightning talks, panels, and product spotlights – designed to equip attendees with practical tools and future-ready strategies. Sessions will explore timely topics such as AI readiness, workforce resilience, employee wellbeing, succession planning, and the evolution of workplace culture.

Highlights: Monday, November 3rd



The conference includes high-impact mainstage content, including Futureproof Yourself with Crystal Washington and Leading in the Eye of the Storm with McLean's Paul Okoye , setting the tone for future-focused HR leadership.

The AI Talent Debate tackles whether to build or buy AI capabilities, while external breakouts and case studies – like Karen Smith's Day-One Mandate – bring real-world transformation stories to the stage. The Launch: McLean & Company's CHRO Playbook panel, featuring David McLean , will offer insight into how senior HR leaders are navigating today's evolving landscape.

Highlights: Tuesday, November 4th



Strategic conversations continue with Harnessing Strategic Organization Design Opportunities During Change , a panel led by Michelle Leedy . The event will conclude with the keynote Collaboration Revolution by McLean's Maureen Cahill , examining how to foster agile, connected teams in a hybrid, tech-driven world – followed by closing remarks and a celebratory networking reception.

Featured Speakers at McLean & Company's Signature 2025

The 2025 HR conference in Houston in November will bring together a powerful roster of visionary speakers who are reshaping the conversation around work, leadership, and HR strategy:

Crystal Washington , technology strategist, futurist, and author, will headline Signature 2025 with a keynote titled "Futureproof Yourself: Innovate and Thrive in Times of Uncertainty." Drawing on her expertise in emerging technologies and behavioral science, Washington will share strategies for adapting to constant disruption while remaining grounded in purpose, clarity, and connection.

Dessalen Wood , global chief people officer at Syntax, will explore the tension between innovation and empathy in "Balancing Humanity and Automation: The Dual Dilemma for People and Culture Leaders." Her session will offer conference attendees a pragmatic look at how HR can navigate AI integration while preserving trust, inclusion, and the human experience at work.

Karen Smith, chief human resources officer at Bruce Power, will share a powerful case study "Day One Mandate: How Karen Smith Led HR Transformation at Bruce Power." Leveraging her experience reshaping the HR function at one of Canada's largest nuclear power facilities, Smith will offer HR leaders lessons on building credibility, aligning HR strategy with business objectives, and driving change from the moment you step into a senior leadership role.

"This year's Signature agenda was built with today's HR leaders in mind – leaders who are navigating constant change and looking for real, practical solutions," says Jennifer Rozon , president of McLean & Company . "From navigating AI and automation to rethinking leadership development and talent strategy, every session is designed to offer not just insight, but tangible tools. Our goal is for attendees to leave feeling inspired, equipped, and ready to lead their organizations into the future."

HR Strategy and Leadership Development Sessions From McLean & Company Experts

The agenda also features a series of interactive working sessions and peer roundtables facilitated by McLean & Company's in-house experts, designed to translate big ideas into tangible next steps for attendees. The standout sessions that HR leaders will benefit from at Signature 2025 include:

Lindsay Austin , practice lead of Learning Solutions, will facilitate the roundtable Leadership Development Done Right, drawing from her extensive experience delivering transformative leadership programs such as Management Fundamentals and Elevate HR.

Shazia Mazhar , managing partner of Executive Services, and Adrian Shackelford , director of HR Advisory Services, will co-lead the interactive working session Future Ready HR: Build Adaptive and Actionable Talent Strategies Through Scenario Planning. Together, they bring decades of strategic and operational HR leadership across global industries – offering attendees a blueprint for resilience and agility in an evolving world of work.

See the Agenda and Register for Signature 2025 in Houston

Signature 2025 will be held in person November 2–4, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas. To view the full agenda or register for the event, please visit the Signature website.

Please note this is a non-exhaustive list of agenda items. Additional session speakers and CHRO panelists are expected to be added to the conference agenda in the coming weeks.

Media Inquiries for Signature 2025 HR Conference

For media inquiries or to connect with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights on HR strategy, leadership, and AI integration, please contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected] .

