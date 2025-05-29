Social Selling's Ultimate New Frontier: EF Ultimate Break Launches New Influencer-Hosted Tour Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Influencers can now partner with EF Ultimate Break to host group tours all over the world, offering trips to their followers for the chance to connect IRL. Creators can travel for free and earn commissions when followers book one of these influencer-hosted, curated tours. All tours are led by an expert Tour Director working with EF Ultimate Break, your on-the-ground guide who keeps things running smoothly, brings local culture to life, and makes sure your group has the memory-making trip of a lifetime.

New EF Ultimate Break influencer-hosted tours take social media creators and their followings to explore the world.

Post thi

"Today's Gen Z travelers want more than just a vacation-they're looking for connection, purpose, and shared experiences," said Michelle McNeice, Vice President, Marketing, EF Ultimate Break. "Our program allows influencers to curate trips specifically for their audience, earn income, and create genuine connections with their following."

Meet Chloe Mitchell

Meet Chloe Mitchell . Four-time EF Ultimate Break traveler, Chloe wanted to invite her 3.2 million TikTok followers on some of her favorite international adventures. Now she is one of the many influencers turning to tour operators to manage amazing travel experiences they can share with fans and supporters.

Her next tour to visit Christmas Markets in Budapest, Vienna & Prague with EF Ultimate Break is leaving on December 2, 2025.

How does it all work?

Influencers! Consider EF Ultimate Break as your personal trip planner. We'll take care of the logistical (and experiential) stuff while you and your followers go on tour...sip out of a coconut on a beach in Phuket, for example. How does that sound?

Signing up is as easy as 1-2-3.

Pick your perfect trip. The hard part: deciding which of our 140+ itineraries to choose from. Costa Rica? Japan? Croatia? All correct. You'll collaborate with the EF Ultimate Break team to curate a trip that reflects your vibe, aligns with your brand, and gives your followers an unforgettable adventure they'll want to book immediately.Share said "perfect trip' with your followers on your social media channels. Link your custom trip page on your socials. Get 20 people signed up for your trip, earn commission for every traveler who books with you, and secure your free spot on tour.Time for takeoff. Explore the world with your community by your side and turn online followers into real-life friends. Connect, travel, and get paid-it's that simple.

This is social selling where you get to go on the trip of a lifetime too!

While you and your followers are packing and TikTok brainstorming, EF Ultimate Break will be busy arranging your hotels, finding hidden gems to visit, coordinating immersive, local experiences, meals and more. Then all you need to do is get out of town and enjoy travelling to parts unknown!

Want to join?

Influencers should click below to learn more:

And don't worry, you are in good hands when you plan travel with EF Ultimate Break.



Dedicated and expert travel team: Your personal Trip Consultant will help plan your private tour, create your custom recruiting page, and more.

Legendary Tour Directors: Our professional tour directors are on tour with you all the way to support your followers, share the local culture, and find all the hidden gems.

Over 140 tours all over the world: Whether you thrive at the beach, nerd out over history, or live for an adrenaline rush, we have a trip for that.

Logistics on lock: We handle all the details-accommodations, transfers, guided tours and more.

Affordability: Interest-free payments and enhanced travel protection to cover cancellations and more.

Global support: With worldwide offices and 24/7 emergency services, EF Ultimate Break knows how to deliver on the promise of worry-free travel. Mobile app technology that makes it easy to connect and tour the world: Everyone in your group can chat, make payments, access flight info, and more with EF Ultimate Break's mobile app.

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 140+ trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys , a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

Want to be a brand ambassador for EF Ultimate Break and earn free travel? Learn more by visiting: #1 Travel Brand Ambassador Program | EF Ultimate Break .

Are you an influencer or creator who wants to lead tours with your growing audience? Earn commissions on each booking by joining our influencer-hosted tour program .

Partners can now participate in EF Ultimate Break's affiliate marketing program and earn commissions for tour bookings. Click here to learn more .

SOURCE EF Ultimate Break