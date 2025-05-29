Central Holidays Launches Exciting New Line Of Travel Programs To Türkiye - Featuring Insightful Destination Specialists On-Hand To Support Travel Advisors And Their Clients Every Step Of The Way

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This announcement comes on the heels of Central Holidays successfully orchestrating a multi-faceted group travel program across Türkiye for more than 3,000 travelers that included stays in a vast range of hotels accounting for 10,000+ room nights; transport via 100+ buses, vans, and private cars; splendid private excursions led by hundreds of English-speaking professional guides; and the comprehensive choreography of an amazing gala dinner in Kempinski Palace and its individual ballrooms, plus pre- and post- extensions, and much more!

Discover the Wonders of Türkiye

Türkiye continues to grow as one of the most sought-after destinations in the world, offering a rich blend of ancient history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. With Central Holidays' artfully designed programs, travelers can explore the country's majestic cities, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and natural beauty – each one offering an unforgettable experience.

"Türkiye is truly a destination that offers something for everyone," said Adam Greis, General Manager of Central Holidays. "Our new line of travel programs opens the door for travelers to explore everything from the bustling streets of Istanbul to the fairy-tale landscapes of Cappadocia all with the peace of mind afforded by traveling with a reliable travel company more than 50 years strong. With Central Holidays, travelers can expect not just a trip, but an experience that's deeply enriched by our expertise and the true essence of Türkiye."

Meticulously Planned Travel Programs for Every Taste

Central Holidays' Türkiye programs offer a wide array of travel options to suit all preferences. Whether you're looking for a deep dive into the country's history, a brief city stay, or an extended multi-country journey, there is something for everyone.

Here's a glimpse of Central Holidays new Türkiye travel programs :

Classic Türkiye – 11 Days from $2,535

A captivating 11-day journey through Türkiye's most iconic landmarks, including the Topkapi Palace, Blue Mosque, and the underground city of Saratli. Explore the ancient city of Troy, experience the magical landscape of Cappadocia, and visit Pamukkale's Cotton Castle, with a rich mix of cultural and natural beauty.

Discover Türkiye – 9 Days from $2,285

Immerse yourself in the diverse history and culture of Türkiye, from the iconic sites of Istanbul and Ankara to the awe-inspiring landscapes of Pamukkale and Cappadocia. Explore Topkapi Palace, the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations, and the ancient city of Saratli.

Fascinating Türkiye – 8 Days from $2,945

Begin in Istanbul and visit landmarks like the Hagia Sophia and Topkapi Palace before heading to Cappadocia and Izmir. Discover the fairytale chimneys of Cappadocia, and stroll along the Kordon promenade in Izmir, plus explore the ancient ruins of Ephesus.

Highlights of Istanbul – 5 Days from $1,615

Experience the best of Istanbul's iconic landmarks, including the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, and Grand Bazaar. Enjoy a thoughtfully curated tour with both guided sightseeing and free time to explore this vibrant city.

Stopover in Istanbul – 4 Days from $855

Take in the best of Istanbul's fascinating mix of ancient and modern attractions, all packed into an exciting shorter duration stay.

Türkiye & Greece – 16 Days from $6,299

Embark on a journey through two of the Mediterranean's most iconic countries. Explore the ancient wonders of Türkiye and Greece, with visits to the Grand Bazaar, Bodrum Castle, and sun-soaked Greek islands.

Showcasing Central Holidays' Türkiye's Destination Experts

Central Holidays is proud to present its team of Türkiye destination specialists, who are on hand to craft unforgettable experiences for every traveler. From independent travel in both Classic and Luxury formats to Group Travel and Meetings and Incentive travel, Central Holidays ensures every detail is expertly handled. With the company's extensive experience and local partnerships, travelers benefit from unparalleled support from the planning stages, during the entire trip, and through return home.

"Whether it's designing custom itineraries or curating exceptional group travel experiences, our Türkiye specialists bring a wealth of knowledge and local insight," said Maria Jose Merino, Vice President of Operations & Product Development at Central Holidays. "Our goal is to provide both travel advisors and their clients with an outstanding journey that blends the best of Türkiye's ancient and modern wonders, all while ensuring smooth, seamless travel every step of the way."

Merino continued, "Beyond that, Central Holidays knows that planning travel to foreign destinations like Türkiye is a very intricate endeavor, and there are so many elements that need to come together perfectly. That's why we work hand-in-hand with Travel Advisors as an extension of their own team, providing the specialized insight and expertise they need to offer the best possible experience to their clients. This partnership allows travel advisors to truly shine as the experts for their clients, with the confidence of knowing they have a team of destination specialists supporting them in the background. At Central Holidays, we not only dedicate ourselves to selling exclusively through travel advisors but also work as a trusted ally to help advisors grow their business, ensuring they can offer the very best in destination knowledge and personalized travel planning."

Exclusive Travel Advisor Benefits

Central Holidays remains a dedicated partner for travel advisors, offering an attractive tiered commission program and exclusive travel packages that are only available through travel advisors – never direct to consumers. For more information on how to become a preferred travel advisor partner with Central Holidays, travel advisors can contact Margie Bell, Travel Industry Sales Vice President, at [email protected] .

About Central Holidays:

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays .

