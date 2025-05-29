NEDHSA Executive Director Keynote Speaker At NAMI Louisiana State Conference
"I'm excited to share NEDHSA's work at the NAMI Louisiana conference," Dr. Sizer said. "As I continue to contemplate the challenges ahead for vulnerable people and communities in the Louisiana Delta and across the state, I have become more confident and resolved to work even more collaboratively across service sector silos so that system improvements can be made."
The conference, which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., aims to bring together mental health professionals, advocates, individuals living with mental health conditions and their families to engage in meaningful dialogue and education. Attendees can look forward to insightful sessions led by expert speakers, interactive Q&A opportunities and networking with others dedicated to advancing mental health awareness and support across Louisiana.
Dr. Sizer said, "Our integrated approach to mental health, primary care, prevention and wellness services is designed to uplift those affected by negative social determinants of health. We recognize that creating sustainable change requires cross-sector collaboration, innovative solutions and unwavering dedication."
Registration for the conference is open online until June 4. To secure your spot and learn more about the conference agenda, visit .
NAMI Louisiana is a state organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness -- the largest grassroots nonprofit in the United States. NAMI Louisiana is dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals and families affected by mental illness through support, education and advocacy.
CONTACT:
Sherry P. Shephard
(318) 237-9973
[email protected]
SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority
