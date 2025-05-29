William & Harry Golf Unveils New LION Logo, Ushering In Bold Era Of Luxury And Identity

Aspire to Greatness

"Crafted to turn heads. Designed to walk bold."

"Not just a lineup. A bold legacy in leather."

Golf Digest names William & Harry's Ace among 2025's Best Golf Shoes-celebrated for luxury, comfort, and performance on and off the course.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- William & Harry Golf is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed LION logo, a powerful symbol of excellence, heritage, and bold individuality. This refreshed identity marks a pivotal moment for the brand as it continues to redefine luxury in golf footwear and accessories for men and women.The LION represents more than just a logo-it stands for confidence, elegance, and strength, echoing the qualities of the modern golfer. The emblem now serves as the unmistakable mark of every William & Harry product, from our handcrafted deerskin and exotic leather golf shoes to our signature belts and on-course accessories.“The introduction of the LION logo represents our evolution,” said Rhett Butler, founder of William & Harry Golf.“It's a visual statement of who we are-bold, refined, and uncompromising in our pursuit of excellence. The LION is a symbol our customers can wear with pride both on and off the course.”This new chapter comes on the heels of the brand's acclaimed launch of its premium golf shoe collection, including The Ace , which was recently named one of the Best Golf Shoes for Men in 2025 by Golf Digest Magazine. All shoes are crafted from the finest materials-including hand-painted python, ostrich, and ultra-soft deerskin- and offers unmatched comfort, performance, and style.As William & Harry Golf expands its footprint across the luxury golf landscape, the LION logo will serve as a unifying emblem of craftsmanship and character. With every step, golfers are reminded to:Own your look. Dominate your game. Aspire to Greatness.The new branding is now live across the entire product line and digital presence. Customers can shop the full collection exclusively online at .About William & Harry Golf:William & Harry Golf is a premier provider of luxury golf shoes and accessories for men and women. Blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design, the brand is dedicated to elevating the golf experience through performance, comfort, and timeless style.

Valerie Portney

William & Harry Golf

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.