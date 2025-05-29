Cultural Survival Bazaars Promote Indigenous Arts, Cultures, And Brilliance - On A Global Scale

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cultural Survival's annual Indigenous Arts Bazaars, featuring one-of-a-kind handmade arts, music, and food from around the world, return to Newburyport, MA, and Tiverton, RI this July. Every handmade item at the Cultural Survival Bazaars tells a story: stories of people and their connection to land, community, languages, cultures, and spirits.On July 19 - 20, 2025, the Cultural Survival Bazaar comes to the historic city of Newburyport, MA, at the intersection of Market Square, Inn Street, and Tracy's Place. Admission is free.On July 25-27, 2025, the Cultural Survival Bazaar will return to the charming Tiverton Four Corners Art Center in Tiverton, RI, for its 22nd season! Admission is $5 per adult, with tickets offsetting the event's costs and supporting Cultural Survival's work with Indigenous communities worldwide.The Cultural Survival Bazaars are festivals of art and culture that support Indigenous livelihoods, cultural sustainability, and personal connections. These events provide a unique opportunity for the public to meet Indigenous artists and learn different ways of seeing the world.When purchasing arts and crafts directly from Indigenous artists and cooperatives, shoppers support millennia-old traditions and the lifeways of Indigenous communities worldwide. Cultural Survival Bazaars generate nearly $500,000 annually for Indigenous artists, performers, and projects benefiting Indigenous communities globally.Enjoy this annual event honoring Indigenous talent and traditions through handmade art, demonstrations, music, and dance. Shop jewelry, clothing, accessories, housewares, paintings, sculptures, blown glass, and more from Indigenous artists and cooperatives from 20+ countries spanning 6 continents.Participating artists include knifemaker Samadjon Ikramov (Uzbek) from Uzbekistan; jewelry artist Rudy Lazzaro (Quechua) from Bolivia; bark cloth textile artist Rita Nakandi (Buganda & Acholi) from Uganda; and basketmaker Mayra Silvana Pasaca Guaman (Kañari Kichwa) of Ecuador, in addition to over 30 artists and community representatives.Featured performers include Thea Hopkins (Aquinnah Wampanoag) (thea-hopkins ), an international songwriter and performer from Martha's Vineyard, MA, who describes her music as“Red Roots Americana.” Yarina (Kichwa) (yarina ) is an internationally renowned musical group of eleven Cachimuel brothers and sisters from Ecuador. Their music is Kichwa Otavalo fusion and promotes the revitalization of Kichwa traditions through language, music, arts, and crafts. At the Newburyport Bazaar, learn about the Original Peoples of this region through story, song, crafts, and activities led by cultural educator Annawon Weeden (Mashpee Wampanoag/Pequot/Narragansett) (annawon ). At the Tiverton Bazaar, master basketmaker Jennifer Lee (Northern Narragansett descent) (jennifer-lee ) will lead a bark basket-making workshop.In Tiverton, renowned chef Sherry Pocknett (Mashpee Wampanoag), winner of the 2023 James Beard Award and featured in National Geographic ( ), will serve her delicious cuisine to Bazaar attendees.Now an annual tradition with summer and winter editions, the first Cultural Survival Bazaar was held in 1975 at Harvard University. Cultural Survival co-founders, the late Harvard University anthropologist David Maybury-Lewis and his wife, Pia Maybury-Lewis, were passionate about uplifting Indigenous Peoples, strengthening Indigenous cultures, supporting Indigenous-led solutions, and working towards securing Indigenous Peoples' rights.Visit our Cultural Survival Bazaars this summer and enjoy an atmosphere that honors traditional arts and cultural traditions while offering the opportunity to learn from and connect with Indigenous artists. Shop Indigenous!From the Artists“The outlets for Indigenous artists are very limited where I am in the western part of the United States. Doing this event and being able to share my work with Cultural Survival is another outlet for Indigenous Peoples to show their work and explain their culture to people. It's the connection that shows people that this is what we do and how we live, and this is the beauty we create. And that's something that I love about it,” says Phibert Begay (Diné/Navajo), silversmith.“Every colorful stitch is an act of resistance, a bridge to a connection between ourselves and nature. In our weaving, we prove that the pueblos have not disintegrated. We are integral. We are medicine, dance, culture, the defenders of life, of land, of water. We are merchants. We are everything. We sing. That is what our grandparents taught us and what we seek to pass to our children. All of that comes through in my weaving, the earrings, and bracelets I make. I do this with a community of women with care, love, and sometimes sadness,” says Maria Violet Medina Quisque (Nasa), textile weaver from Colombia.“Positive emotion gives you the power to create the best pieces, and those pieces are recognized by the consumer. That is my challenge: to create unique pieces of filigree jewelry that give the consumer a feeling of happiness, fulfillment, and increased confidence,” says Katarina Doda of Macedonia.High resolution photos available upon request.Bazaar Website:Register to volunteer: volunteerCultural Survival's Website:Event Information:July 19-20, 2025 10am - 6pmInn St, Tracy's Place & Market SquareNewburyport, MAFree AdmissionRegister for the event on eventbrite:July 25- 27, 2025 10am - 6pmTiverton Four Corners Arts Center3852 Main RoadTiverton, RI 02878$5 Admission per adultRegister for the event on eventbrite:About Cultural SurvivalCultural Survival (CS) is an Indigenous-led NGO and U.S. registered non-profit that advocates for Indigenous Peoples' rights and supports Indigenous communities' self-determination, cultures, and political resilience, since 1972. For close to 50 years, Cultural Survival has partnered with Indigenous communities to advance Indigenous Peoples' rights and cultures worldwide. CS envisions a future that respects and honors Indigenous Peoples' inherent rights and dynamic cultures, deeply and richly interwoven in lands, languages, spiritual traditions, and artistic expression, rooted in self-determination and self-governance. The core of Cultural Survival's efforts rests on the principles of supporting, amplifying efforts, and raising awareness of self-determination for Indigenous communities. To learn more, visit

