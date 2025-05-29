Ghana's Asanko Gold Mine Joins Mining In Motion As Bronze Sponsor

Asanko Gold Mine, operated by Canadian firm Galiano Gold, has joined the upcoming Mining in Motion Summit 2025 as a Bronze sponsor. The Summit is Ghana's premier event for the mining sector, taking place on June 2 - 4, 2025 in Accra.

As one of Ghana's key mining operations, Asanko Gold Mine plays a vital role in advancing local content development, environmental sustainability and increased gold production. Asanko Gold Mine's participation at the event underscores the company's long-term commitment to driving economic growth and job creation through a robust and responsible mining agenda.

Asanko Gold Mine will participate in high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking, and project showcases highlighting its investment strategy and impact on Ghana's mining sector, economy, and local communities.

The mine discovered a high-grade gold zone at the Abore Main pit, following a drilling campaign completed in May 2025 aimed at extending the life of its underground operations. In addition, the company continues to drill at its other open-pit sites; Nkran, Esaase, and Miradani North to further enhance production capacity.

On the local content front, Asanko Gold Mine contributes to employment creation, female empowerment and community development. With a workforce of over 2,200 - 99% of whom are Ghanaian - the company champions local capacity building. Through its Asanko Women in Mining initiative, the firm empowers women by providing training and promoting their inclusion across all levels of the mining sector, fostering a more diverse and equitable industry.

Asanko Gold Mine has also prioritized environmental stewardship. In 2023, the firm signed a clean power purchase agreement with the Volta River Authority to source 15MW of electricity for its operations from solar. The deal supports emissions reductions and aligns with sustainability goals within Ghana's Asante Kingdom.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative – led by Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana's Ashanti Kingdom – in collaboration with Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, World Bank, and the World Gold Council, with the support of Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the summit offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders.

