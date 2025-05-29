International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) And Société Internationale Des Hydrocarbures De Djibouti (SIHD) Strengthen Djibouti's Hydrocarbon Sector Through Capacity-Building Training Workshops

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ( ), the trade finance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, in collaboration with its longstanding partner, the Société Internationale des Hydrocarbures de Djibouti (SIHD), has successfully conducted two back-to-back training workshops aimed at strengthening operational efficiency within Djibouti's hydrocarbon sector. In total, 20 participants benefited from this initiative, demonstrating a commitment to both technical excellence and gender inclusion

The first workshop, themed“Sales and Supply Chain Management”, took place from 8th to 10th April 2025 and addressed key issues including the optimization of procurement strategies and the development of competitive pricing models. The second workshop, held from 15th to 17th April 2025, focused on“Profitability Study and Risk Analysis of Downstream Oil Projects”, covering investment evaluation and corporate purchasing processes. These sessions were conducted by IFP Training, experts in the provision of professional development and capacity-building in energy and process industries.

Through this partnership, ITFC and SIHD aim to empower professionals with the essential skills and tools to strengthen procurement strategies in the petroleum sector, implement competitive export pricing, effectively evaluate investments and manage large-scale projects, enhance leadership and team supervision, and improve compliance and efficiency within public procurement processes. These training workshops form part of broader efforts to align with Djibouti Vision 2035, the nation's long-term development strategy aimed at positioning Djibouti as Africa's leading trade and logistics hub.

Over the years, ITFC has maintained a strong and prevailing partnership with the Republic of Djibouti, approving a total of US$1.6 billion across 33 operations, primarily focused on the energy and health sectors. This program is in line with ITFC's integrated approach to Trade Finance and Development which reaffirms ITFC's vision of a leading trade solutions provider for its member countries.

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is the trade finance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socio-economic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$83 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries' needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.