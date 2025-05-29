Kenya: Ministry Of Health And Roche Partner To Cut Breast Cancer Treatment Costs By Two-Thirds
Breast cancer patients in Kenya are set to benefit from a major cost reduction in treatment, with sessions expected to drop from KES 120,000 to KES 40,000 following a landmark partnership between the Ministry of Health and Roche East Africa.
Presiding over the event, Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale officially launched the collaboration between the Ministry-through the Social Health Authority (SHA)-and Roche East Africa. This partnership aims to strengthen financial protection for patients battling cancer, one of Kenya's leading non-communicable diseases (NCDs), in line with the country's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a bold step toward improving access to affordable, quality cancer care, particularly for breast cancer patients. Under the agreement, the cost per treatment session is capped at KES 40,000, with no co-payment required from patients. The partnership will be rolled out across all SHA-contracted facilities-including public, faith-based, and private hospitals-ensuring equitable access to care.
Key components of the collaboration include:
Enhanced access to essential cancer medicines and diagnostics
Capacity-building and training for healthcare workers in breast and cervical cancer management
Expanded screening and early detection efforts to support timely intervention and better health outcomes
In his remarks, Hon. Duale reiterated the Ministry's commitment to transforming Kenya's health system, highlighting ongoing reforms such as the rollout of digital health tools to combat counterfeit medicines and unqualified practitioners.
“This partnership is not only about reducing treatment costs; it's about saving lives, promoting equity, and reinforcing the integrity of our healthcare system,” said the Cabinet Secretary.
The event was attended by a high-level delegation led by Roche East Africa General Manager Ms. Jacqueline Wambua. Also present were Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Ms. Mary Muthoni, SHA Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed, Acting SHA CEO Mr. Robert Ingasira, Pharmacy and Poisons Board CEO Dr. Fred Siyoi, and KMPDC CEO Dr. David Kariuki.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment