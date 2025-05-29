TGS To Participate At United States (U.S.)-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) 2025 Amid Growing Data-Driven Activity In Africa

The U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF), taking place in Houston on August 6-7, 2025, is pleased to announce Kristian Johansen, Chief Executive Officer of TGS, as a featured speaker. TGS is a global leader in energy data and subsurface intelligence, with an expanding footprint across Africa supporting exploration and investment in oil, gas and renewable energy.

As African nations prepare for new licensing rounds, farm-outs and energy diversification, access to high-quality seismic data and digital solutions is proving vital in attracting global capital. TGS' work across the continent – from deepwater seismic reprocessing to renewable resource assessments – is enabling governments to present technically de-risked, investment-ready acreage to the market.

Recent activity spans some of Africa's most promising and underexplored regions. In Angola, TGS has reprocessed legacy data in a block previously relinquished by Shell, unlocking new geological insight. In the Republic of Congo, the company is supporting digitalization to enhance transparency and efficiency in upstream development. Expanded seismic coverage in Tanzania and Benin is helping to bring new frontier acreage to market, while in Mauritania, TGS is growing its multi-client 3D seismic library across more than 101,000 square-kilometers offshore – cementing its role in advancing exploration in high-potential deepwater zones. Meanwhile in Cabo Verde, the company is assessing renewable energy opportunities, including offshore wind, as part of its support for Africa's broader energy transition.

TGS' growing presence in Africa highlights the critical role of data in enhancing the technical credibility and commercial appeal of emerging energy opportunities. By equipping governments and investors with deeper geological insight and actionable intelligence, the company is enabling faster, more confident decision-making – especially as exploration budgets tighten globally. With multiple licensing rounds anticipated across the continent, TGS continues to serve as a strategic data partner, supporting African markets in presenting transparent, competitive and technically validated acreage.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information, please contact ... or visit USAfricaEnergy . Join us in Houston to connect with the leaders shaping Africa's energy landscape and experience the momentum that drives ECP's events worldwide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.