First Nordic Confirms Robust Gold-In-Till Anomaly And Reports Encouraging Top-Of-Bedrock Drill Results At Harpsund

MENAFN - Yolo Wire)("" or the "") (TSX.V: $FNM, Stockholm: FNMC SDB, OTC: $FNMCF, Germany: HEG0)is pleased to announce results from its glacial till geochemical survey and initial base-of-till / top-of-bedrock ("BoT/ToB") drill program at the high-priority Harpsund target ("Harpsund"), located on the Company's 100%-owned Paubäcken Project in Västerbotten County, northern Sweden, within the Gold Line greenstone belt. Harpsund is located approximately 30 km south of the Company's resource-stage Barsele project. The current results advance Harpsund to a high-priority diamond drill target, strengthening FNM's target-rich belt-scale portfolio, while also continuing to demonstrate the effectiveness of FNM's exploration process.

Highlights:

- Highly anomalous kilometric-scale gold-in-till anomaly confirmed over a +5 km structural corridor.

- Strong pathfinder element associations indicate a robust orogenic gold system.

- Large-scale gold-in-bedrock anomalism encountered in Harpsund BoT/ToB drilling.

- Follow-up programs, including additional BoT/ToB and diamond drilling, are fully permitted and planned for H2 2025.

FNM CEO Taj Singh comments: "Harpsund is emerging as one of the more exciting new targets on the Gold Line belt. We've confirmed a cohesive, multi-kilomeric gold-in-till anomaly – one of the most robust we've seen in the region. Additionally, the initial BoT/ToB drilling confirms a large-scale, cohesive gold-in-bedrock anomaly. Our knowledge of the +5 km Harpsund/Brokojan corridor has increased substantially, and our plan is to complete a brief follow-up BoT/ToB program here shortly and then proceed to diamond drilling in 2H 2025. Across the Gold Line belt, FNM continues its exploration and drill programs on multiple high-priority targets, and this will no doubt be one of the most active years in the region."

Surface Till Gold Results

In previous field seasons, FNM conducted a property-wide till geochemical survey with the collection of approximately 23,000 B-horizon glacial till samples over the Paubäcken project area. A high-density sample spacing is used (15 m x 75 m average) to identify anomalous areas, and sampling direction is designed to be perpendicular to structural corridors as well as oblique to the ice flow direction. All samples were screened using XRF analysis for typical orogenic gold pathfinder elements.

A subset of samples from the adjacent Harpsund and Brokojan target areas, within the Paubäcken concession area, with anomalous pathfinder element signatures were selected for gold assays at MEFFA Lab Oy in Finland ("MEFFA"). Samples are prepared at MEFFA where the fine fraction is separated in a wet sieving process and subsequently analysed by laser ablation ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) for gold.

In total, 51 samples from the Harpsund/Brokojan target corridor were selected for gold analysis. Detailed glacial till sampling surveys have confirmed widespread gold mineralization along the Harpsund target area returning strongly anomalous %Gold results associated with a complex second order shear corridor. For regional context, values of 50 ppb gold and higher in glacial till are considered highly anomalous and thus important for the discovery of gold mineralization. In the current program, 97% of the samples from Harpsund returned values greater than 50 ppb gold, with samples up to 256 ppb gold. Results from the gold analysis show a strong correlation to orogenic gold pathfinder element anomalies and are interpreted to be derived from various bedrock lithologies and shear zones identified from geophysics data.

The Harpsund/Brokojan target area forms two broad gold-in-till anomalies over a 5 km strike of a second order splay structure off the main Gold Line regional structure parallel with the down ice direction. The underlying geology is dominated by folded and sheared metasedimentary and metavolcanic units that are bounded by two prominent second order structural corridors. The orientation of the cohesive Harpsund anomaly is parallel to the axis of a plunging fold, with the highest and widest portion of the anomaly at the intersection of the fold axis and regional flexure within the second order splay structure. The Brokojan anomaly is more diffuse and occurs near the intersection between the first order regional Gold Line structure and the second order Harpsund/Brokojan splay structure.

The Harpsund gold-in-till dispersion plume anomaly is one of the most cohesive surface till anomalies on the Gold Line belt and measures 2 km along the fold axis and in the down ice direction, by up to 800 m wide. Within the metasedimentary and metavolcanic units of the Harpsund target area, metal associations are generally Au-As-Cu-W-Ag-Te-Sb.

Top-of-Bedrock/Base-of-Till Drilling Results

In Q1 2025, 116 BoT/ToB holes were completed at Harpsund and Brokojan. At Harpsund, drilling targeted the strongest part of the gold anomaly located within the axis of the fold hinge and the intersection of the fold axis and second order splay structure. Gold results were generally anomalous with bedrock results up to 0.18 ppm gold and sample results > 0.1 ppm in 13 locations, forming a cohesive gold-in-bedrock anomaly. For regional context, values of 0.1 ppm or higher in bedrock are considered highly anomalous and thus important for the discovery of gold mineralization.

Large areas of the gold-in-till anomaly along the axis of the fold to the NE in the up-ice direction were not drilled due access limitations in steep and challenging ground conditions; due to this, a large portion of the target area along the axis of the fold was not adequately tested in the drilling program and results encountered are potentially outside the main source of the anomaly. In addition, due to ground conditions sloping steeply to the northeast, it is possible that the till anomaly has been transposed slightly from the original location. The results are considered highly encouraging, and follow-up diamond drilling over the 2 km target area is planned for the second half of 2025, following programs at other priority targets along the Gold Line belt. Access was significantly limited at the Brokojan target due to several factors including unusually mild winter conditions resulting in partially frozen swamp areas, and steep ground conditions. The main target area at Brokojan was not tested as a result and will be targeted with a follow up campaign of BoT/ToB in H2 2025 when conditions allow.







Figure 1 : Harpsund/Brokojan target area showing results from the 2025 gold-in-till analysis and ToB/BoT drilling.

About the Harpsund and Brokojan Targets

The Harpsund and Brokojan targets are located within the Paubäcken Project area of the Gold Line belt in northern Sweden. Both target areas are located on a northwest trending second order splay structure off the main regional Gold Line belt structure. The Brokojan target is located at the intersection of first and second order structures, and the Harpsund target within a large flexure and/or fold hinge along the structure. The geology consists of a sequence of inverted basin sediments and mafic volcanic rocks intruded by small syn-kinematic granitic intrusions within a broad, anastomosing high strain structural corridor. These lithological sequences are highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

About the Paubäcken Project

The Paubäcken project covers 17,097 hectares across three licenses in the heart of northern Sweden's emerging "Gold Line belt". The belt hosts several significant gold deposits, including the Company's nearby Barsele project as well as the Svartliden mine and Fäboliden development project, operated by Dragon Mining Ltd.

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

%FirstNordicMetals Corp. (FNM) is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional project areas (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with the Barsele project, total ~100 km of strike coverage of the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

Qualified Person & QA/QC

Benjamin Gelber, P. Geo., Exploration Head of FNM, is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, and takes responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

ToB/BoT samples

All 2025 BoT/ToB samples were collected under the supervision of EMX Royalty Corporation employees. Till and bedrock samples were transported from the drilling locations where it was bagged to the EMX office facility located in Malå, northern Sweden where it was logged. Sample reference materials were inserted at regular sample intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags and sealed with numbered tags to maintain a chain-of-custody and transported to the ALS Laboratory prep lab in Piteå. Samples were transported by ALS Laboratories to ALS in Loughrea, Ireland.

Samples from the till part of the program where prepared with PREP-41 in Pitea. Samples where dried (<60°C) and sieved (-180µm (80mesh)) and subsequently 25 g of the fine fraction were analysed for Gold using the ALS AuME-ST43 package with a cyanide and aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish.

Samples from the bedrock were separated in the lower 1.5 m sample interval, where individual samples were crushed to 2 mm (10 mesh) and a 250 g split was pulverized to 75 μm (200 mesh) for analysis (PREP-31Y) and analysed with a complete characterization package CCP-PKG01 combined with PGM-ICP23 for precious metals analysis.

The assay package for the complete characterization combines a total carbon analysis (C-IR07), a multi element with ME-4ACD81 four acid digestion and ICP-AES finish for base metals, a major element analysis using ME-ICP06 with a fusion digestion and an ICP-AES finish, ME-MS42 with an Aqua Regia digestion and an ICP-MS finish for more volatile elements, ME-MS81 for refractory elements using a Li-Borate fusion digestion and ICP-MS finish, and sulfur content by induction furnace (S-IR08). If a second bedrock sample could be taken, the upper 1.5 m were analysed for gold only using ALS method PGM-ICP23 where a 30 g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and AAS finish.

Surface till samples

Sample reference materials were inserted at regular sample intervals. Samples were measured for gold pathfinder elements at the EMX facility via x-ray fluorescence (XRF). Based on the XRF results a subset of samples is then sent to MEFFA Labs Oy in Finland, where samples are prepared by fine fraction separation in a wet sieving process and subsequently analyzed by laser ablation ICP-MS for gold.

