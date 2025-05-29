403
Imports Drag U.S. GDP Down, Jobless Claims Climb Amid Housing Woes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and Department of Labor released key economic data today, signaling caution for American businesses and consumers.
The second revision of Q1 2025 GDP shows a 0.2% annualized contraction, better than the initial 0.3% decline.
A surge in imports, as firms stockpiled goods before tariffs, fueled this downturn, despite robust business investment.
Consumer spending, driving 70% of GDP, grew by 1.2%, weaker than the initial 1.8% estimate.
Inflation, at 3.4% per the Core PCE Price Index, pressures households, curbing consumption.
Businesses increased equipment spending, showing faith in domestic growth amid trade disruptions.
Initial Jobless Claims hit 240,000 for the week ending May 24, surpassing the expected 229,000 and prior 227,000.
Continuing Claims remained at 1,900,000, reflecting stable employment but rising caution. Tariff costs in retail and transportation may trigger future job cuts.
April 2025 Pending Home Sales data is unavailable, though analysts forecast a 1.0% drop after March's 6.1% rise.
Tariff-driven construction cost hikes likely deterred buyers , weakening a sector crucial for jobs and commodities. A slowing housing market could ripple through related industries.
Imports soared as businesses braced for tariffs, which raise prices for goods like electronics and building materials.
This distorted GDP but may subside in Q2, potentially lifting growth. Yet, persistent inflation and consumer hesitancy, with 33% expecting fewer jobs, threaten progress.
The labor market's stability supports spending, but higher claims hint at risks if trade issues persist.
Employment strength boosts confidence, yet tariff-induced price increases could reduce purchasing power. Businesses may pass costs to consumers, dampening demand.
These indicators reveal trade policy's impact on growth, jobs, and housing. A shrinking economy strains wages and job security, while a weaker housing market limits wealth-building.
Strong business investment provides hope, but tariff uncertainties loom large.
Policymakers and firms monitor these trends closely.
The Federal Reserve may delay rate cuts to tackle inflation. Businesses might pivot to domestic suppliers, cutting import reliance.
Consumers, facing higher costs, may reduce spending, slowing growth further. Today's data highlights a fragile balance.
The U.S. economy navigates tariff challenges, with resilience in jobs and investment but vulnerabilities in consumption and housing. Strategic policy decisions will shape the future.
