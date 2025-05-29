Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brazil Cuts Unemployment To 6.6%, Lowest Since 2012 On Formal Job Surge


2025-05-29 03:16:16
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's unemployment rate fell to 6.6% in April 2025, marking the lowest level for any April-June quarter since record-keeping began in 2012, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

This milestone extends a 46-quarter streak of annual declines since July 2021, despite a slight seasonal uptick to 7% earlier in 2025. The labor market added 103.3 million workers, with formal employment driving growth through a 3.8% annual expansion in registered jobs.

Average monthly wages reached R$3,426 – a record high for April quarters – while informal employment dipped to 37.9%, its lowest post-pandemic level.

Analysts attribute this shift to infrastructure projects like São Paulo's Metro Line 6, which created 9,000 construction jobs, and sustained demand in commerce (+3.7%) and transport (+4.5%).

Agriculture bucked the trend with a 4.3% contraction, reflecting climate disruptions and reduced commodity exports. The industrial sector grew 3.6%, aided by manufacturing investments.



Labor underutilization dropped 10.7% annually to 18 million people, with discouraged workers declining 11.3% to 3.1 million.
Brazil's Labor Market
“Formal job creation remains the labor market's backbone,” said IBGE analyst William Kratochwill, noting a 0.8% quarterly rise in registered positions.

Roughly 39.2 million workers remain informal, though their share of the workforce has fallen steadily from 38.7% in 2024. Economists warn of moderating growth as interest rates curb 2025's projected 2-2.5% GDP expansion.

However, first-quarter wage bills rose 6.6% annually to R$345 billion, signaling enduring consumer spending power. The services sector continues anchoring employment, accounting for 53% of 2024's 2.2 million new jobs.

This structural tightening benefits Brazil's fiscal health through higher tax receipts while reducing social program reliance. With 7.7 million officially unemployed – down 10.5% year-over-year – the data suggests a more resilient economy less dependent on volatile sectors.

Market observers now watch for sustainable formalization trends as infrastructure spending offsets slower hiring in seasonal industries.

MENAFN29052025007421016031ID1109613329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search