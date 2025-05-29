Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Germany Proposes 10% Tax On Tech Giants, Sparking U.S. Trade Fears


2025-05-29 03:16:16
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany plans to impose a 10% tax on major online platforms like Google and Facebook, targeting their sales revenue within the country. The proposal, led by Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer, aims to address accusations of tax evasion and monopolistic practices.

Weimer criticized these companies for generating billions in profit while paying minimal taxes and failing to invest in local infrastructure or cultural initiatives.

The tax aligns with a coalition agreement reached earlier this year and follows similar measures in Britain, France, India, and Canada.

Weimer highlighted concerns about unchecked power, citing a hypothetical scenario where Google could unilaterally rename the Gulf of Mexico -a symbolic warning about corporate control over global information.



Meanwhile, the U.S. has repeatedly opposed such taxes, calling them discriminatory against American firms. Under President Trump 's earlier administration, retaliatory tariffs were imposed on countries with digital levies, and recent investigations threaten similar actions.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to meet Trump soon, though the timing risks complicating negotiations. Germany's move reflects a broader global push to ensure tech giants contribute fairly to local economies.

While supporters argue the tax promotes fairness, critics warn it could raise costs for small businesses and consumers. The outcome hinges on balancing national sovereignty with international trade relations.

MENAFN29052025007421016031ID1109613326

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search