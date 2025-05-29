403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Proposes 10% Tax On Tech Giants, Sparking U.S. Trade Fears
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany plans to impose a 10% tax on major online platforms like Google and Facebook, targeting their sales revenue within the country. The proposal, led by Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer, aims to address accusations of tax evasion and monopolistic practices.
Weimer criticized these companies for generating billions in profit while paying minimal taxes and failing to invest in local infrastructure or cultural initiatives.
The tax aligns with a coalition agreement reached earlier this year and follows similar measures in Britain, France, India, and Canada.
Weimer highlighted concerns about unchecked power, citing a hypothetical scenario where Google could unilaterally rename the Gulf of Mexico -a symbolic warning about corporate control over global information.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has repeatedly opposed such taxes, calling them discriminatory against American firms. Under President Trump 's earlier administration, retaliatory tariffs were imposed on countries with digital levies, and recent investigations threaten similar actions.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to meet Trump soon, though the timing risks complicating negotiations. Germany's move reflects a broader global push to ensure tech giants contribute fairly to local economies.
While supporters argue the tax promotes fairness, critics warn it could raise costs for small businesses and consumers. The outcome hinges on balancing national sovereignty with international trade relations.
Weimer criticized these companies for generating billions in profit while paying minimal taxes and failing to invest in local infrastructure or cultural initiatives.
The tax aligns with a coalition agreement reached earlier this year and follows similar measures in Britain, France, India, and Canada.
Weimer highlighted concerns about unchecked power, citing a hypothetical scenario where Google could unilaterally rename the Gulf of Mexico -a symbolic warning about corporate control over global information.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has repeatedly opposed such taxes, calling them discriminatory against American firms. Under President Trump 's earlier administration, retaliatory tariffs were imposed on countries with digital levies, and recent investigations threaten similar actions.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to meet Trump soon, though the timing risks complicating negotiations. Germany's move reflects a broader global push to ensure tech giants contribute fairly to local economies.
While supporters argue the tax promotes fairness, critics warn it could raise costs for small businesses and consumers. The outcome hinges on balancing national sovereignty with international trade relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment