Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Peru Emerges As Strategic Hub For Latin America's Data Center Boom


2025-05-29 03:16:16
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's data center market is surging, poised to grow from $130 million in 2023 to $310 million by 2029 at a 15.59% annual rate. This expansion, detailed in a recent market analysis, reflects the country's rapid digital transformation and strategic infrastructure investments.
Driving Growth
The boom is fueled by rising internet use, now at 91.9% smartphone penetration, and surging demand for cloud services, streaming platforms, and e-commerce.

Major projects like the $3.5 billion Chancay Port and expanded Jorge Chávez Airport require real-time data processing, creating demand for localized infrastructure. Technologies like 5G, AI, and IoT further accelerate this trend.
Key Investments
Companies like GTD Perú , Claro, and Cirion Technologies are leading the charge. GTD Perú opened a $50 million, 20MW facility in Lurín, while Claro invested $50 million in a Tier III data center in Lima.



Cirion Technologies is building a 20MW center as part of a $250 million regional expansion. WIN Empresas is expanding its La Victoria and La Molina facilities with over $36 million.
Challenges and Solutions
Energy efficiency and space optimization are critical. Data centers consume vast power, prompting adoption of renewable energy and modular designs. High-density solutions-compact cables, modular racks-address land scarcity.

Connectivity demands now exceed 400 Gbps, with 800 Gbps speeds anticipated. Companies like Prysmian offer tools like PRY-CAM to monitor electrical systems in real time, reducing downtime.
Strategic Positioning
Peru currently holds 2% of Latin America's data center investments, projected to rise to 3.1% by 2029. Most activity centers on Lima, though efforts expand to other regions.

The market's untapped potential contrasts with saturated neighbors like Brazil and Mexico, attracting global operators like Equinix and AWS through local partners.
Why It Matters
Reliable data centers underpin Peru's digital economy, supporting banking, healthcare, and emergency services. For investors, the country offers stability and growth, positioning itself as a key player in regional trade and innovation. This boom isn't just about technology-it's about enabling Peru's future as a connected, competitive hub.

MENAFN29052025007421016031ID1109613325

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search