403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Glacier Collapse Buried Swiss Village Under 3 Million Tons Of Debris
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A glacier collapse in Switzerland's Lötschental valley buried 90% of the village of Blatten in ice and debris on May 28, nine days after officials evacuated 300 residents.
The disaster began when 3 million cubic meters of ice, rock, and mud tumbled down the Birch Glacier, creating a 2-kilometer-long blockage that submerged buildings and roads.
Authorities had monitored the glacier since early May, evacuating the village on May 19 after detecting accelerated ice movement. A smaller collapse occurred on May 27, but debris stopped short of homes.
The final collapse triggered a 3.1-magnitude tremor, fracturing the glacier and unleashing the avalanche. No injuries were reported, but a 64-year-old man remains missing.
Search teams use thermal imaging drones to navigate debris fields up to 200 meters deep. The collapse buried the Lonza River, forming a temporary dam that risks catastrophic flooding if ruptured.
Engineers monitor the site with drones and satellites, while the Swiss military prepares for emergencies. Scientists attribute the collapse to climate-driven glacier melting.
Switzerland lost 10% of its glacier volume in 2022–2023, the fastest decline on record. Weakened ice and permafrost increase instability, raising concerns for alpine regions.
Rebuilding Blatten will take years. The debris field stretches 2 kilometers and reaches depths of 650 feet, requiring heavy machinery and coordinated efforts. Officials pledge support, but residents face uncertainty as they rebuild.
This disaster highlights climate vulnerabilities and the importance of early warnings. While evacuations saved lives, the aftermath exposes the immense costs of adapting to environmental shifts.
The threat of flooding persists, underscoring the need for robust monitoring and preparedness in fragile landscapes.
The disaster began when 3 million cubic meters of ice, rock, and mud tumbled down the Birch Glacier, creating a 2-kilometer-long blockage that submerged buildings and roads.
Authorities had monitored the glacier since early May, evacuating the village on May 19 after detecting accelerated ice movement. A smaller collapse occurred on May 27, but debris stopped short of homes.
The final collapse triggered a 3.1-magnitude tremor, fracturing the glacier and unleashing the avalanche. No injuries were reported, but a 64-year-old man remains missing.
Search teams use thermal imaging drones to navigate debris fields up to 200 meters deep. The collapse buried the Lonza River, forming a temporary dam that risks catastrophic flooding if ruptured.
Engineers monitor the site with drones and satellites, while the Swiss military prepares for emergencies. Scientists attribute the collapse to climate-driven glacier melting.
Switzerland lost 10% of its glacier volume in 2022–2023, the fastest decline on record. Weakened ice and permafrost increase instability, raising concerns for alpine regions.
Rebuilding Blatten will take years. The debris field stretches 2 kilometers and reaches depths of 650 feet, requiring heavy machinery and coordinated efforts. Officials pledge support, but residents face uncertainty as they rebuild.
This disaster highlights climate vulnerabilities and the importance of early warnings. While evacuations saved lives, the aftermath exposes the immense costs of adapting to environmental shifts.
The threat of flooding persists, underscoring the need for robust monitoring and preparedness in fragile landscapes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment