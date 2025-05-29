403
Portugal Joins Europe's Populist Wave: Nationalist Chega Party Becomes Main Opposition
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Portugal's snap parliamentary election on May 18 saw a seismic shift as the populist nationalist party Chega surged to become the main opposition, ending decades of dominance by centrist and center-left forces.
Official results confirmed Chega secured 60 seats, narrowly overtaking the Socialist Party (PS) with 58 seats after overseas votes tipped the balance.
Prime Minister Luís Montenegro's Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition won 91 seats but fell short of a majority, forcing reliance on smaller parties to govern.
Chega's rise marks a historic break from Portugal's post-1974 political order, where power alternated between the PS and Montenegro's center-right Social Democrats.
Founded in 2019, Chega gained traction by tapping into voter frustration over corruption scandals, economic inequality, and immigration policies.
Its leader, André Ventura, framed the party as an anti-establishment alternative, resonating with overseas voters who awarded it 27% of expatriate ballots. The AD's victory reflects voter fatigue with the Socialists, who suffered their worst electoral performance since 1974.
The PS lost 20 seats, prompting leader Pedro Nuno Santos to resign. Meanwhile, Chega's gains mirrored broader European trends, drawing comparisons to Germany's AfD and France's National Rally.
Rise of Chega and Political Fragmentation
The party's platform emphasizes strict immigration controls, harsher crime penalties, and critiques of political elites. Overseas voters proved decisive, with Chega winning two additional seats from expatriates in Europe and beyond.
This demographic shift highlights growing disillusionment among emigrants with Portugal's traditional parties. The AD now faces challenges in forming a stable minority government, as Montenegro has ruled out alliances with Chega.
Portugal's political fragmentation-three major blocs now hold over two-thirds of parliamentary seats-risks prolonged instability. The AD must navigate legislative hurdles, particularly passing next year's budget, which requires ad-hoc support.
Chega's opposition role could amplify pressure on issues like immigration enforcement, while its exclusion from coalition talks may fuel further polarization.
This election underscores a broader European pattern: the decline of centrist dominance and the normalization of populist nationalist movements.
Chega's ascent signals Portugal 's entry into a multiparty era, where traditional alliances no longer hold. The outcome reflects voter demands for change amid systemic crises, reshaping a political landscape once defined by stability.
All figures and claims derive from official election data and party statements. The analysis aligns with verifiable results, including seat allocations, vote shares, and policy positions cited in authoritative sources.
