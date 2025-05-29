Mali-Türkiye Strategic Partnership: A Cornerstone Of Ankara's Global Ambitions

403
Mali-Türkiye Strategic Partnership: A Cornerstone Of Ankara's Global Ambitions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mali's deepening alliance with Türkiye represents a critical node in Ankara's broader strategy to expand influence across Africa and the Middle East.
This partnership, anchored in military cooperation, economic investments, and cultural ties, aligns with Türkiye's neo-Ottoman vision of reclaiming regional dominance through pragmatic alliances and resource control.
Military and Economic Synergy
Turkish-made Bayraktar Akıncı drones, deployed to Mali in December 2024, now spearhead counterterrorism operations against armed groups in the Sahel. These high-altitude drones, with advanced AI avionics and a 1,500 kg payload, enhance surveillance and strike capabilities.
Mali's $110 million acquisition, funded entirely through its national budget, reflects a shift away from Western reliance amid strained EU-Africa relations.
Trade between the two nations has surged from $5 million in 2003 to $165 million in 2022, driven by Turkish exports of machinery, ammunition, and electronics. Mali's cotton exports to Türkiye reached $38.1 million in 2022, positioning it as Africa's largest cotton producer.
Turkish firms are also pursuing infrastructure projects, including a $17 billion“Development Road” linking Anatolia to Mesopotamia-a logistical hub strategy mirroring investments in Syria and Libya.
Cultural and Political Alignment
The Türkiye Maarif Foundation operates 18 schools in Mali, educating 3,500 students. This follows the 2017 takeover of Gülen-linked institutions, cementing Bamako's alignment with Ankara's anti-Gülen stance.
Political solidarity remains robust, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirming support for Mali's transitional leader, Colonel Assimi Goïta, during high-level engagements.
Türkiye's Interior Minister hosted Mali's Security Minister in Ankara in March 2025 for defense talks, underscoring shared priorities in combating terrorism.
Broader Strategic Context
Türkiye's partnership with Mali is part of a larger neo-Ottoman strategy to reshape regional dynamics. The“Blue Homeland” doctrine, exemplified by a January 2025 naval exercise involving 87 ships and 20,000 personnel, asserts expansive maritime claims in the Aegean, Mediterranean, and Black Seas-directly challenging Greece and Cyprus.
These claims target gas-rich zones like the Eastern Mediterranean, where reserves exceed 100 trillion cubic feet, potentially worth hundreds of billions of dollars.
In Syria, Türkiye controls northern zones, blending military presence with infrastructure projects to secure borders and economic interests.
Ankara's reconstruction contracts in Syria, valued at billions, mirror its approach in Mali, leveraging proximity and political ties to secure advantageous deals.
Similarly, Türkiye's military base in Somalia and defense pacts with Uganda and Mozambique highlight its pan-African security strategy, countering Western influence while expanding trade networks.
Regional Rivalries and Risks
Türkiye's assertiveness has strained relations with NATO allies, particularly over its S-400 missile systems and maritime disputes.
Greece, Egypt, and Cyprus have intensified cooperation, condemning Ankara's actions as violations of international law. However, Mali views the partnership as a counterweight to Western pressure, balancing pragmatism with strategic autonomy.
With bilateral trade targeting $300 million by 2025 and military exports doubling since 2020, both nations see mutual gains in a relationship that blends security needs with economic ambition.
Yet critics caution against over-reliance on Turkish arms and investment, as Ankara's broader agenda-rooted in historical grievances and energy dominance-risks entrenching regional instability.
