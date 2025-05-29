SNAC International Releases 2025 State Of The Industry Report
Category-specific data highlights the scale of several key segments within the broader snacking universe: cookies reached $11.8 billion in sales, crackers generated $9.5 billion, and potato chips accounted for $8.8 billion.
"At SNAC International, we're committed to delivering insights that go beyond the surface," says Christine Cochran, CEO of SNAC International. "Understanding how and why consumers snack helps our members make smarter, faster decisions. I'm proud of our team for providing actionable data that empowers brands to anticipate trends and lead with confidence in an evolving marketplace."
The full report, including category-specific sales data, can be downloaded here: SNAC World's Official State of the Industry Report.
About SNAC International
Founded in 1937, SNAC International (formerly Snack Food Association) is the leading international trade association for the snack industry representing over 200 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers, and manufacturers. Upon its three pillars of education, advocacy, and networking, SNAC is committed to connecting the snack industry to create growth and opportunity. For more information, visit .
