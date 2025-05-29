Redthread Study Reveals People Analytics Tech Market Hit $10.4B In 2024, But Growth Slows As Vendors Raise Prices, Cut Services, And Lean On Partnerships

WOODSIDE, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from RedThread Research reveals that the people analytics technology (PAT) market continues to grow-reaching an estimated $10.4 billion in 2024-but at a significantly slower pace than previous years. According to the research, the year-over-year growth rate dropped to 28% in 2024, down from 41% in 2023. Vendors are adjusting their strategies in response: raising prices, trimming included services, and relying more heavily on partnerships to drive revenue.

Now in its sixth year, the annual study draws on vendor survey data and includes trend comparisons. It highlights that only 32% of vendors expect to see over 31% growth in 2025, compared to 37% and 39% of vendors who said the same for 2024 and 2023, respectively. As growth cools, around 50% of vendors report raising subscription prices across all customer sizes. Fewer vendors are bundling consulting and implementation services into their offerings, with sharp declines in those categories from previous years. Instead, they are relying on partnerships with referral partners, consultants, and other vendors to provide support.

"Buying a PAT solution is still complex," said Stacia Garr, Co-founder and Principal Analyst at RedThread Research. "There's more pressure than ever on both sides-vendors are chasing profitability, and buyers are demanding clear value."

The report also highlights a strategic pivot in product investment. While excitement around generative AI (Gen AI) continues to surge-with a 16-point increase in vendors investing in new Gen AI features-traditional machine learning (ML) investments are losing steam. This year, the number of vendors building new non-LLM / ML features dropped by 30 points. Today, 71% of vendors say they use both Gen AI and traditional ML in their products.

One concerning trend: support for customer data ethics is on the decline. While almost 80% of vendors now have an internal code of conduct-double from last year-external support and guidance has fallen off. Just 47% of vendors support customers with guidance around data collection and use, down sharply from 71% just 2 years ago.

"As the market slows down and vendors continue investing in Gen AI, they're pulling back on support around key areas like implementation, consulting, and data ethics," said Priyanka Mehrotra, Senior Analyst at RedThread Research. "It's a risky move that could widen the gap between vendor promises and customer reality."

Research Sponsored by the RedThread Tech Consortium

This research report was sponsored by the RedThread Research Tech Consortium, a growing community that remains focused on underwriting high-quality, unbiased market research. Consortium member organizations collaborate with RedThread to push the boundaries of people analytics technology and contribute to cutting-edge research. Current Tech Consortium members include: Absorb, Betterworks, Cornerstone, Culture Amp, Degreed, Eightfold, Hi Bob, Lightcast, LinkedIn, Medallia, Microsoft, OneModel, OpenSesame, Oracle, Perceptyx, Qualtrics, QuestionPro, Revelio Labs, Schoox, TechWolf, UKG, Visier, Workday, Workera, and ZeroedIn.

