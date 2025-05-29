Two Future Legal Leaders Awarded 2025 Ándale Scholarship From Gastelum Attorneys At Prestigious Inspira Awards

Inspa Award 2025

Gastelum Attorneys opens a new Las Vegas office to better serve families facing divorce, custody, and guardianship challenges. Located near Family Court, our bilingual legal team provides trusted support in English, Spanish, and Tagalog. Call now for a consultation. (PRNewsfoto/Gastelum Attorneys)

Jailene Aguirre and Diana Moreno Honored by the Latino Bar Association During the 7th Annual Inspira Awards Ceremony for Aspiring Legal Advocates

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Bar Association honored Jailene Aguirre and Diana Moreno at the seventh annual Inspire Awards Ceremony for Aspiring Legal Advocates, which they attended under subheadings for this story. They were honored at the ceremony.

Two committed legal assistants employed by Gastelum Attorneys, Jailene Aguirre and Diana Moreno, have been named recipients of the Ándale Scholarship for 2025. Made in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 2, 2025, this announcement marks They were given this honour at the seventh annual Inspira Awards Ceremony. The Latino Bar Association of Nevada sponsored the event. This prize aims to help students who are underrepresented in the legal field all through their path to becoming lawyers. Along with in-depth tutoring from seasoned family law experts, this help will be given as financial support for LSAT preparation.

Gastelum Attorneys, Only hires the best!

The Inspira Awards, scheduled for May 2, 2025, at a facility in Las Vegas that is well-known, honored exceptional people who show a dedication to justice, intellectual achievement, and community involvement. The Las Vegas Convention Center held the prizes program. Outstanding for their commitment to the field of law and their vision for future contributions to the legal profession were Jailene and Diana, who are both working toward their goals of attending law school while also gaining practical experience in family law by their jobs at Gastelum Attorneys. These two people are presently pursuing their objectives.

"We are beyond proud of Jailene and Diana," remarked Gastelum Attorneys managing attorney and partner Jennifer Setters. "We believe they are the best of the best." "We believe that they are the best of the best." They also are shining models of what our sector needs more of: enthusiasm, cultural awareness, and a readiness to give back to the local communities where they live. Apart from being essential members of our legal aid team, they are also exceptional representations of the concepts we discuss. Regarding their working with our company once more in the future as attorneys, we are excited about it.

Investing in the Future of Family Law: What Does That Mean?

Apart from helping customers in legal affairs, Gastelum Attorneys has been practicing investing in legal futures for a considerable period of time. Offering the Ándale Scholarship to team members of Gastelum Attorneys shows the leadership's commitment to creating a pipeline of Latina attorneys who reflect the communities they serve in Las Vegas and all over the state of Nevada. This expenditure is meant to support a long-term goal of more diversity, accessibility, and justice within the Nevada Family Law system.

Particularly in terms of leadership roles and courtroom representation, the legal profession has during its history been less diversified than other professions. This has been the situation from the start of the career. Gastelum Attorneys aims to equip people like Jailene and Diana with financial support and coaching so enabling them. This is part of the company's continuous attempt to actively change the nature of legal advocacy in the future.

Especially in regard to the recipients

Jailene Aguirre has worked very hard to help families negotiate the difficulties related to divorce, child custody, and child support issues over her job as a legal assistant at Gastelum Attorneys. Her professionalism, sensitivity, and clear, succinct communication style have drawn attention not only from her colleagues but also from her clients. Further supporting her candidacy for legal scholarship with a varied range of abilities and experiences is Jailene's voluntary work with community legal clinics and organizations supporting immigrants.

Regarding issues of child custody and guardianship requests on behalf of minors, Diana Moreno is also somewhat well-known in her performance. She offers necessary help in any circumstance could develop. She is a great benefit to the company and a great point of contact for Spanish-speaking clients who regularly feel overwhelmed by the legal system. She offers a great wealth of knowledge and experience. The organization benefits from her ability to converse in two languages. Diana wants to be a domestic law specialist so she may fight for underprivileged families on the legal system. She is dedicated to make legal resources more easily accessible to underrepresented families on the legal system.

Both candidates were chosen not just on their academic aptitude and career aspirations but also on their proven records of service, leadership, and ethical dedication inside the legal field. This was given thought during the award decision-making process.

In considering the Ándale Scholarship

Establishing the Ándale Scholarship in 2023 is one of Gastelum Attorneys' initiatives toward educational equity and community participation. The activities of the company depend much on this scholarship. The legal sector is more than ever in need of people with mobility, growth, and urgency. Conversely, "Ándale," which translates as "let's go," is a sign pointing to these qualities. The company chooses outstanding candidates annually who have shown a dedication to become lawyers who will represent Nevada communities with honesty and fight for justice. The company selects these candidates.

Through this award, every student qualifies to get a maximum of $2,500 in financial aid comprising the following:

The expenses related to the LSAT, for either registration or preparation

The help with the law program application process

The opportunity to participate in specific mentoring meetings with Gastelum Attorneys' staff members including lawyers on staff

A series of courses meant for professional development experts will focus mostly on courtroom abilities, client relations, and ethical standards in the legal profession.

Students who are first in their families attending college, professionals who speak more than one language, and those who have already shown involvement in family law, immigration support, or public interest legal work and are qualified to participate in the program receive a lot of attention. The program allows everyone in Nevada who satisfies the prerequisites and is interested in learning law to take part.

Regarding the Gastelum Law Firm that references the

Located in the very center of the city, Gastelum Attorneys is the only family law firm in Las Vegas that can match itself. Family law, which covers issues including divorce, child custody, child support, guardianship, and protection against sexual assault and domestic violence, consumes the company totally. The Gastelum Attorneys have developed a reputation for providing legal advice with tactility and expertise. They have achieved this by assembling a team with significant respect of the cultural sensitivity engaged in legal matters and bilingual background.

The company is dedicated to provide families the legal strength and assistance they need to move forward by either clearly guiding clients in difficult guardianship matters or by representing them in high-stakes custody conflicts. There are several methods one might achieve this.

Gastelum Attorneys leads the sector in initiatives that empower people, teach the community, and innovate the legal system. Their continuous efforts help to close the discrepancy between the law and access to justice in Nevada.

See What Lies Ahead.

The 2025 Ándale Scholarship award at the Inspira Awards represents what Gastelum Attorneys thinks the future should be like, not only a celebration of two people. Examples of possible initiatives are the development of new chances for representation and leadership inside the legal profession, the empowerment of persons from inside the company, the mentoring of legal assistants to become attorneys, and the effort to empower persons from inside the company.

The Ándale Scholarship will start the process of reviewing applications in March when 2026 shows up. To make sure they are continually current with the most recent information, students and those considering become attorneys visit the website and social media sites of Gastelum Attorneys.

Jeremy Setters, the Marketing Director of Gastelum Attorneys, may be reached by phone at 702-979-1455 or by email at [email protected] . For further information, kindly visit the website .

