The Stage Is Set! The Skills Canada National Competition 2025 Kicks Off In Regina!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Excitement was in the Air as the Skills Canada National Competition 2025 was Launched during the Opening Ceremony!

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday afternoon, the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2025 was officially launched during the Opening Ceremony. This two-day competition will take place on May 29 and 30 at the REAL District, in Regina, Saskatchewan.

At SCNC, over 500 competitors from across Canada will be competing in more than 40 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas for the opportunity to be named the best in the country, in their chosen field. In addition, there will be over 50 interactive Try-A-Trade ® and Technology activities, enabling thousands of visitors the opportunity to explore, try several trades and technologies and test their skills. The goal of the competition is to encourage youth to excel in their skilled trade or technology, and to create awareness of the incredible career opportunities that are available in these sectors across Canada.

“We are thrilled to host the Skills Canada National Competition 2025, in Regina, for the first time! SCNC is a fantastic opportunity to inspire and educate thousands of youth across Canada about the exciting, rewarding, and high-demand careers available in the skilled trades and technologies," said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC).

There are several additional SCC events happening in conjunction with SCNC. This includes the Skills Showcase: Featuring First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Skills, where talented local artists demonstrate the connections between their craft and the skilled trades. Then, the Empowering Women in Trades (EWIT) space where so you can meet inspiring women who have pursued a career in the skilled trades. This space invites young women to discover the amazing opportunities that exist for them in these careers. EWIT will also feature industry celebrities such as Sherry Holmes, Contractor, TV Host and DIY Enthusiast and Arianna Dyck, Miss Rodeo Queen Agribition Alumni 2023 – 2024 and Welding Apprentice.



In addition, the Skills for Success (SFS) Stage will host informative presentations and fun activities for all visitors attending SCNC. The Skills for Success Forum, on the morning of May 29, will gather stakeholders from government, education and industry with a focus on the SFS of Writing.

Lastly, a livestream featuring the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, competition footage and onsite interviews with celebrities, partners, alumni, members of the National Technical Committee and the National Board of Directors will be accessible through SCC's YouTube Channel . To see the full livestream schedule and what's coming up next, check out our website and our social media channels. In addition, SCC will be distributing a competition highlights video on May 30.



The Closing Ceremony, where the results of the competition will be announced, will take place on May 31, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, at the Brandt Centre. Also, there will be a Winner's Circle where the medalists will be professionally photographed and interviewed; media are invited to attend.

According to Employment and Social Development Canada about 700,000 of the four million Canadians who work in the trade are set to retire by the end of the decade, creating a significant shortage of skilled tradespeople.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For information on SCC's programs visit . For more information about SCNC visit: /en/event/scnc2025/ .

MEDIA CONTACT: Michèle Rogerson, ... , 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

