L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers Of The Future 41 Releases June 18, Featuring Australian Bestselling Author Sean Williams

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 eBook, Paperback, and Audiobook

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 releases June 18 in Australia and New Zealand featuring No. 1 bestselling author Sean Williams.

- Midwest Book ReviewSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” releases in Australia and New Zealand on June 18, featuring a cover story by No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Sean Williams .Australia and New Zealand have long been major contributors to science fiction and fantasy genres. Thirty-three years ago, Sean Williams, now a prolific author with 60 books and 120 short stories, including six Star Wars novels, won the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Contest. He was flown to Hollywood for a weeklong workshop with industry giants like Algis Budrys, Frederik Pohl, Tim Powers, and Jack Williamson. A decade later, Williams became a contest judge and has now contributed the cover story,“Under False Colours,” for Volume 41.Inspired by Craig Elliott's cover painting“Creature of the Storm,” created during his work on Disney's“Treasure Planet,” Williams' story draws from three sources: the cover art, a long-held idea about a cursed sailing vessel, and his role as Discipline Lead of Creative Writing at Flinders University in South Australia, where he once dressed as a lighthouse, inspiring a lightship in the story.“Under False Colours” follows a ship emerging from a gas giant's depths, where a solitary observer unravels an ancient cycle of survival, identity, and evolution.The anthology, showcasing new science fiction and fantasy short stories paired with illustrations from contest winners, has earned critical praise:.“The gangbuster of science fiction short story collections continues to excel with the newest installment of Volume 41. The event for writers begun by Hubbard has also brought in more talent to the genre of science fiction than any other source, which continues to be a major force in the genre of science fiction.” - Midwest Book Review.“For over 40 years, the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Contest has quietly been shaping the next wave of genre storytellers-turning starry-eyed dreamers into published sci-fi and fantasy authors with a legacy that's as cosmic as the stories themselves.” - co.“There are some real gems in this eclectic collection of stories.” - Tangent Online.“This 41st collection in the series successfully showcases future voices representing the vast spectrum of the speculative fiction genre.” - Library JournalSince 1983, the contest has celebrated 20 winners from Australia and New Zealand, including:.1992: Illustrator winner and Academy Award winner Shaun Tan (Volume 8), now an Illustrators of the Future contest judge.1993: Writer winner Sean Williams (Volume 9), now a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and Writers of the Future contest judge.2005: Writer winner and multi-award-winning author Cat Sparks (Volume 21).2008: Grand prize writer winner and Aurealis Award winner Ian McHugh (Volume 24).2010: Writer winner and Aurealis Award winner Jason Fischer (Volume 26).2020: Grand prize writer winner Chris Winspear and writer winner Michael Gardner (Volume 36).2022: Writer winner J.A. Becker (Volume 38).2024: Illustrator winner Connor Chamberlain from New Zealand (Volume 40)The Writers of the Future Contest, founded by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983, and its companion Illustrators of the Future Contest, launched in 1988, are free to enter and draw global talent. Winners retain full rights to their work, receive cash awards, and attend an expense-paid workshop in Los Angeles, culminating in a black-tie gala. Grand prize winners receive an additional $5,000.The 571 writing contest winners and published finalists have produced over 8,000 novels and short stories, selling more than 60 million copies. The 418 illustrating contest winners have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming films, TV shows, and documentaries.Volume 41's paperback, eBook, and digital audiobook will be available on and starting June 18. For more information, visit .

Writers of the Future Volume 41 Book Release Trailer: The Future Is Written Here

