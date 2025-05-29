IPL 2025: How Clinical RCB Dismantled Punjab Kings To Reach First Final Since 2016

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stormed into their first Indian Premier League (IPL) final since 2016 with a clinical eight-wicket demolition of Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday in Mullanpur. The lopsided contest saw RCB skittle out the hosts for a paltry 101 in just 14.1 overs before chasing down the target in just 10 overs, thanks to a blistering unbeaten half-century from opener Phil Salt.

This marks RCB's fourth appearance in an IPL final, having earlier reached the summit clash in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Despite their past near-misses, the Bengaluru outfit will now get a shot at their maiden title on June 3 in Ahmedabad.

Say Hello to the first FINALISTS of #TATAIPL 2025 ❤#RCB fans, how elated are you? 🤩Updates ▶ #PBKSvRCB | #Qualifier1 | #TheLastMile | @RCBTweets twitter/gmnjZsFWxF

- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2025

THE FINAL CALLING. 🏆Through grit, grind, and some glorious cricket, we're into the big one! twitter/HkidnNOJIY

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 29, 2025

Punjab's Aggressive Game Plan Misfires

Put into bat, Punjab Kings' ultra-aggressive approach proved costly on the day as their innings unravelled in dramatic fashion. The top order collapsed under relentless pressure from RCB's disciplined bowling attack, failing to build partnerships or apply themselves on a tricky surface.

The home team batters found it difficult to hit through the line, while Phil Salt appeared to be batting on a different pitch, collecting boundaries with ease in the second innings. He smashed six fours and three sixes, including a crisp pull off Arshdeep Singh, to take the game away from Punjab.

I N T O T H E F I N A L!!! 🥹 twitter/wacgly4YKq

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 29, 2025

🥶 twitter/wGb1tYjHz7

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 29, 2025

RCB Bowlers Set Up Easy Win

RCB's pace trio of Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17), and Yash Dayal (2/26) exploited the conditions brilliantly to set the tone. Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/17) then cleaned up the tail, capitalising on Punjab's desperation to accelerate.

Punjab's collapse began early with opener Priyansh Arya falling to Yash Dayal, unable to check a drive. His partner Prabhsimran Singh (18 off 10), who had just struck consecutive boundaries, fell in the next over to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who adjusted his length cleverly to induce an edge.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, the cornerstone of Punjab's campaign this season, played a rash stroke off Hazlewood and was caught behind on his third ball. Hazlewood then dismissed Josh Inglis with a rising delivery, further denting Punjab's hopes.

The slide continued as Marcus Stoinis (26 off 17), Shashank Singh, and debutant Musheer Khan all fell while attempting slog sweeps against Suyash Sharma's clever variations.

Salt Leads the Charge; Jamieson's Spark Not Enough

Chasing 102, RCB lost Virat Kohli early as Kyle Jamieson bowled a superb wicket maiden that briefly lifted the spirits of the home crowd. He also troubled number three Mayank Agarwal with late swing in the same over.

However, Salt took charge at the other end, racing to a 27-ball 56 not out. The game was finished when RCB skipper Rajat Patidar slog swept Musheer Khan for a six, sealing their dominant win with 10 overs to spare.

That's how you seal a place in the finals ❤🎥 Captain Rajat Patidar fittingly finishes off in style as #RCB are just one step away from the 🏆Updates ▶ #PBKSvRCB | #Qualifier1 | #TheLastMile | @RCBTweets twitter/hXhslIqcDZ

- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2025

Punjab Kings Look to Bounce Back in Qualifier 2

Despite the heavy loss, Punjab Kings will get another opportunity to make the final when they play in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on June 1.

“We need to go back to the drawing board. We have lost the battle but not the war,” said Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer after the match.

Punjab may take heart from their league stage win against KKR, where they defended a modest 111 on a similar surface.