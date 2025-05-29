Richard Gasquet's Farewell At French Open 2025: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz And More Pay Emotional Tribute (WATCH)

French tennis player Richard Gasquet has officially pulled the curtains on his career after losing to Italian tennis star and World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the second round of the men's singles at the French Open 2025.

In October, Gasquet announced that he would retire from tennis in front of his home crowd at Roland Garros. However, the 38-year-old did not have a fairytale ending to his 18-year illustrious tennis career as he was defeated by Sinner in the second round. Richard Gasquet won the opening round of his Roland Garros 2025 against a compatriot, Terence Atmane, in four sets before bowing out to top seed Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

Richard Gasquet was not looking in peak physical condition as Jannik Sinner dominated the match with his power and precision, ensuring a straight-sets win - 6-3, 6-0, 6-4, and bringing an end to the French veteran's final appearance at Roland Garros.

Roland Garros pays tribute to Richard Gasquet

After his defeat to Jannik Sinner, Richard Gasquet received a heartfelt send-off on Court Philippe-Chatrier with a standing ovation and loud cheers from his home crowd. In a video posted by Roland Garros on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Gasquet can be seen acknowledging the crowd, who stood up to their feet to applaud his remarkable career.

Gasquet's family, including wife and three daughters, were present at Court Philippe-Chatrier to witness the emotional farewell. The fans were spotted wearing a white-shirt with 'Merci Gasquet' written on it. The French star was felicitated by French Tennis Association president Gilles Moretton and Roland Garros director Amelie Mauresmo in front of the packed stadium.

Richard Gasquet has made 22 appearances at the Roland Garros since 2002, and his best performance at the Grand Slam tournament came in 2016, when he reached the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual runner-up and former World No.1 Andy Murray. Before making his final appearance at the French Open 2025, Richard Gasquet played at the Bucharest Open and the Monte Carlo Masters, where he could not go past the round of 16 and 32, respectively.

Tennis fraternity pours in tribute for Gasquet

Richard Gasquet not only received a touching farewell from the Roland Garros crowd but also touching tributes from his rivals, including the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, and others lauded him for his contribution not only to French Tennis but also to the tennis world.

In a video posted by Roland Garros on X, Rafael Nadal said,“Hey Richard, first of all, many congratulations on your amazing career. I can't forget all those years we were small kids, just trying to follow our dreams. For me, it has been a big pleasure to be your rival, to be your friend. You have a friend here for whatever you need, and I hope to be able to see each other very often again. All the best, Richard, and many congratulations.”

Novak Djokovic lauded Gasquet for his one-handed backhand and expressed his gratitude for his contribution to tennis.

“Everybody talks about the talent that you possess, and it's a truly unique, one-handed backhand that I'm sure a lot of the young players are trying to copy in France and worldwide. You've always carried yourself with a lot of respect, with a lot of humility, and I think that's something all of us in the locker room really appreciate and expect about you the most. All the very best, my friend, and thank you for everything you've done for tennis.”

Carlos Alcaraz added,“The first time that I came to Roland Garros, it was just to watch your match. I wanted to say thank you for inspiring a lot of young generations.”

Sinner commented,“You are a legend of our sport, showing some great tennis for so many years. I was very privileged and honoured to share a court with you.”

Richard Gasquet began his professional career began his professional career in 2002, quickly gaining recognition for his elegant one-handed backhand and consistent performances, which helped him become one of France's most celebrated tennis players over nearly two decades.

Gasquet achieved the highest rank of No.7 in July 2007. The veteran French tennis player retired as World No.160 and one of the decorated players from France. The 38-year-old clinched 16 career titles, reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2007 and 201,3, and the US Open in 2013. He won Olympic Bronze for Men's doubles at the 2012 London Olympics and played a pivotal role in helping France end their 16-year drought to winning their 10th Davis Cup in 2017.