Alzamend Neuro Stock Rockets On Dosing Of First Human Patient With Lithium-Delivery System AL001 In Phase II Study: Retail's Thrilled

Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) soared 82% on Thursday afternoon after the company announced the dosing of the first patient in its first Phase II clinical study of AL001 in healthy human subjects.

AL001 is a novel lithium-delivery system that has the potential to provide the benefits of marketed lithium salts while mitigating currently experienced toxicities associated with lithium.

The system is designed to favorably distribute lithium in the brain, resulting in lower exposure of other body organs and an improved safety profile compared to currently marketed lithium salts.

The study in healthy human subjects is expected to help the company determine the best path forward in Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder patients by demonstrating AL001's targeted effectiveness and reduced systemic side effects, the company said.

Lithium is known for its efficacy as a first-line therapy for manic episodes and maintenance in bipolar disorder.

However, current lithium salts require regular lithium therapeutic drug monitoring of plasma lithium levels and blood chemistry by a clinician to mitigate adverse events that could affect the kidneys and thyroid.

Alzamend said that AL001 would potentially eliminate the need for lithium therapeutic drug monitoring. The company's previous studies in mice have shown that AL001 ensures better brain absorption while maintaining lower levels of lithium in the blood, it added

Alzamend CEO Stephan Jackman said that the company is expected to announce data from the new study before the end of the year.

“This advancement stands to potentially enhance the lives of over 43 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer's, BD, MDD, and PTSD,” he added.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Alzamend jumped from 'neutral' to 'extremely bullish' over the past 24 hours while message volume soared from 'extremely low' to 'extremely high' levels.

ALZN stock is down by about 44% this year and by about 88% over the past 12 months.

