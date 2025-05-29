Trump May Ask Supreme Court To Halt Federal Court's Tariff Block As Soon As Friday

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>The Trump administration said it may approach the Supreme Court as soon as this Friday to halt a federal court's ruling blocking many of the tariffs levied by the President.</p> <p>In a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday morning, the Trump administration said it would seek emergency relief to prevent“irreparable national-security and economic harms at stake.”</p> <p>The administration added that it would take this step if the appeals court does not immediately pause the federal court ruling temporarily.</p> <p>It also urged the federal trade court to pause the enforcement of its ruling until the administration's appeals are ongoing. A stay has been granted in this regard.</p> <p>A federal trade court on Wednesday blocked the“Liberation Day” tariffs and asked the Trump administration to stop collecting them. The court said the administration exceeded the authority granted by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in imposing the levies.</p> <p>The trade court's ruling drew sharp reactions from Trump administration officials–Stephen Miller, the White House's deputy chief of staff, slammed the ruling in a post on the social media platform X.</p> <p>“We are living under a judicial tyranny,” he said.</p> <p>Trump advisor Jason Miller called it the“last line of defense” of the“global deep state” in an interview with Fox Business.</p> <p>“We have these unelected judges who are trying to force their own will when it comes to tax policy, trade policy, and all matters of the economy,” he said.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which represents the S & P 500 index, was up 0.28% at the time of writing.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>

