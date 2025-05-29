403
Google Unveils Direct-To-Consumer Pixel Storefront For Indian Buyers: But Retail's Not Confident
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has launched its official online Google Store in India, enabling direct-to-consumer sales of its Pixel devices and accessories. </p> <p>This move marks a shift in Google's retail strategy in the country, aiming to streamline customer experience and expand its market presence.</p> <p>Mitul Shah of Google described the new online store as a "first-of-its-kind" shopping experience tailored specifically for Indian consumers. </p> <p>Unlike its global model, Google has designed this platform to meet the unique needs of the Indian market, reflecting a deep understanding of local consumer behavior and preferences. </p> <p>The initiative controls the full end-to-end experience, from product selection to delivery and support. </p> <p>Customers will be given support and financing options for Google's flagship Pixel line, including smartphones, wearables, earbuds, and accessories. </p> <p>To make Pixel products more accessible, Google has teamed up with top banks to offer financing solutions. Customers can pay using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) or take advantage of installment options, including interest-free EMIs available through more than 15 other partner banks. </p> <p>Shoppers can also benefit from immediate cashback on EMI-based credit card transactions, special trade-in bonuses for older smartphones, and store credits that can be used toward future purchases.</p> <p>Google is expanding Pixel's reach in India through both online and offline channels, maintaining its partnership with Flipkart and placing products in over 2,000 retail stores, including 200 with interactive demo zones.</p> <p>Google produces its Pixel smartphones across several countries, including India, Vietnam, and China. </p> <p>Recently, the company has been moving more of its manufacturing operations to India, beginning with the Pixel 8 as the first model assembled locally. </p> <p>This transition is influenced in part by U.S. trade tariffs affecting imports from Vietnam, positioning India as a more favorable production base for the tech giant.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Alphabet remained in 'bearish' territory.</p> <img> GOOGL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 p.m. ET on May 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits <p>Alphabet stock has lost over 9% year-to-date and 2% in the last 12 months.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
