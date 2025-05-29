403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HP Stock Sinks After Barrage Of Price Target Cuts On Wall Street, Analysts Highlight Weak Outlook
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>HP Inc. (HPQ) shares tumbled more than 7% on Thursday as a slew of price target cuts poured in after the company reported downbeat second-quarter earnings and trimmed its guidance for the rest of the fiscal year.</p> <p>According to TheFly, brokerages highlighted that the company's second-quarter (Q2) earnings were below the mark and that its outlook remains weak.</p> <p>Analysts at Barclays trimmed their price target to $28 from $36, noting that the company's gross margins missed expectations due to the impact of Trump's tariffs. The brokerage maintained its 'Equal Weight' rating on the stock.</p> <p>JPMorgan said HP's Q2 performance will serve as a reminder to investors about the tough economic environment for non-artificial intelligence IT growth drivers. </p> <p>The brokerage trimmed its target to $27 from $30, while adding that it sees near-term headwinds and tariff hurdles to limit the upside in HP's stock. However, it maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the shares.</p> <p>Analysts at Bank of America Securities underscored that HP is facing headwinds due to lower growth from the personal computer refresh cycle. It slashed its price target to $29 from $33, while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating on the shares.</p> <p>HP reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 in Q2, lower than an estimated $0.80. Its revenue stood at $13.22 billion, slightly above the expected $13.13 billion.</p> <p>The PC maker slashed its 2025 EPS guidance to the range of $3.00 to $3.30, compared to the previous guidance of $3.45 to $3.75. Analyst consensus stood at $3.49.</p> <p>“HP's outlook reflects the added cost driven by the current U.S. tariffs in place, and associated mitigations,” the company said.</p> <p>HP stock has declined 22.42% year-to-date and 22.96% over the past 12 months.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment