Intellia Therapeutics Stock Plummets After Adverse Event In Gene Editing Therapy Study: But Retail's Buying The Dip
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) plunged 24% on Thursday morning after the company said that a patient in one of its late-stage gene editing therapy studies experienced grade 4 liver transaminase elevations, or a significant increase in liver enzymes.</p> <p>The patient was part of a study of Nexiguran Ziclumeran, also known as Nex-z, an investigational gene editing therapy being developed for the treatment of Transthyretin Amyloidosis with Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). However, the patient's elevated levels of liver enzymes appear to be resolving without hospitalization or medical intervention, the company said.</p> <p>The firm has dosed over 200 patients with Nex-Z as part of the study and expects to enroll 765 patients in it by early 2027. It added that it continues to monitor these adverse events as the study progresses.</p> <p>JPMorgan told investors in a research note that it was surprised the first case of grade 4 liver transaminase elevations in the study was not part of a standard disclosure.</p> <p>While the firm does not believe the adverse event to be a significant departure from what it already knows, it believes the update could raise investor questions on gene editors' longer-term safety.</p> <p>Bank of America cut its price target on Intellia to $39 from $43 while keeping a 'Buy' rating on the shares following the update.</p> <p>Goldman Sachs also said that it believes the grade 4 liver transaminase elevation safety event disclosed by Intellia potentially places Nex-Z's commercial positioning further in question, given the therapy's lack of an established long-term safety profile.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NTLA jumped from 'bearish' to 'extremely bullish' over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from 'low' to 'extremely high' levels.</p> <img> NTLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:10 a.m. ET on May 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits <p>A Stocktwits user opined that the people selling the stock on Thursday do not understand clinical trials.</p> <p>Another said that they are on a buying spree.</p> <p>NTLA stock is down 40% this year and by about 66% over the past 12 months.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
